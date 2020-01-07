How to Watch ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Online Without Cable

It wouldn’t be a Dick Wolf franchise without spinoffs and Tuesday, January 7, FBI fans are in for their first one: FBI: Most Wanted, a new crime drama debuting at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch it online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FBI: Most Wanted Preview

FBI: Most Wanted – Dopesick (Sneak Peek 1)Jess LeCroix and his elite team of FBI Fugitive Task Force agents track a doctor who's deeply involved in a world of organized crime, drugs and lies, and is on the run after a phone call records him delivering his wife's fatal shot, on the series premiere of FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesday, January 7th at 10/9c. Only CBS 2020-01-06T20:00:00.000Z

The original FBI is a Dick Wolf production that premiered on CBS in September 2018. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonee Noel, Alana de la Garza, and John Boyd as agents at the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Sela Ward also starred, but her character retired at the end of season one.

FBI: Most Wanted was started as a backdoor pilot for the original series. What that means is an episode of the original series serves as a way to introduce the spinoff. In this case, the 18th episode of FBI’s first season was titled “Most Wanted” and it had O.A. (Zaki) and Maggie (Peregrym) teaming up with the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. This Fugitive Task Force will serve as the main cast for the spinoff.

FBI: Most Wanted will forcus on tracking and capturing the most notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. It stars Julian McMahon as veteran agent Jess LaCroix, a “seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives.”

LaCroix’s team is made up of Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), an ex-NYPD detective with a psychology degree; analyst Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes), a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz), an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand), a deadly marksman with a law degree.

Alana de la Garza’s Isobel Castille will also recur on the spinoff as a way to tie it to the original series. The team “functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.”

FBI: Most Wanted – Dopesick (Sneak Peek 2)Jess LeCroix and his elite team of FBI Fugitive Task Force agents track a doctor who's deeply involved in a world of organized crime, drugs and lies, and is on the run after a phone call records him delivering his wife's fatal shot, on the series premiere of FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesday, January 7th at 10/9c. Only CBS 2020-01-06T20:00:07.000Z

McMahon tells Parade that in preparation for the role, he did his research about just how criminals end up on the Most Wanted list — and it turns out there’s an interesting component involving the media.

“I actually looked up the two main curriculum for getting on the Most Wanted list and one is that you’re a menace to society, and the other is that the press that you get out of being put on the Most-Wanted List actually will help facilitate the capture of the individual or individuals,” said McMahon.

McMahon also previewed Jess’ struggle with the personal tragedy of losing his wife, who died serving her country.

“He lost his wife a couple of years ago … and he’s struggling with the loss of his wife, and with raising his daughter and realizing that her grandparents are working so hard to raise her for him,” said McMahon, adding, “Each episode, we get to see little snippets of how he’s trying to deal with his home life. In his home life, I try to bleed through to his cases a little bit — sometimes it’s written, sometimes it’s not, but I still like him to have this personal journey that he’s going through in each episode.”

FBI: Most Wanted premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

