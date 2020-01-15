How to Watch Fordham vs Duquesne Basketball Online

Duquesne has surged ahead to a 4-0 start in Atlantic 10 play and look to keep up the high-level of play against visiting Fordham at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Fordham vs Duquesne Preview

Duquesne has looked sharp to open conference play in the A-10 and have reeled off a 14-2 overall record. It has some around the program thinking this may be the year the Dukes break an extended NCAA tournament drought that dates back to 1977.

“The beauty of this situation is, you’re paving your own path,” Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said he told his players, via TribLive. “You go to Ohio State. You go to Michigan. You go to Duke. Even Pitt. All those places already have been to the same tournament multiple times, and they’ve won NCAA Tournament games. And they’ve won their league. But Duquesne hasn’t. So, like, you can be the reason why Duquesne gets resurrected.”

Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers has averaged 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Dukes during the historic start. But regardless of stats or game plans, Dambrot sees a simple ingredient for success — hard work.

“That’s all it takes. It doesn’t take anything special,” Dambrot said. “It’s just plain, old-school philosophy: work harder than anybody else and play better together.”

Dambrot doesn’t want the success to allow his Dukes to rest on the laurels.

“The problem with most businesses is that when they are winning, they don’t evaluate,” Dambrot said Tuesday. “They think everything is great. But it isn’t. You get bad habits. Things change. New products evolve. It’s all the same as coaching basketball. You have to be extra prepared, extra careful, work even harder when you are winning.”

Fordham came up short in a 64-44 game at Saint Bonaventure, dropping the Rams to 6-9 overall and 0-3 in conference play. They’re currently sitting in last place in the A-10.

A bright spot for the Rams has been defense. The Rams are holding their opponents to an average of 60.7 point per game, tops in the Atlantic 10. The key for Fordham will just be finding a semblance of an offense.

Duquesne is a whopping 17.5-point home favorite for the game, with the total set at a very modest 124. Combined with Fordham’s defensive ability, the total has gone under in four of Duquesne’s last five games.

The Dukes are 13-7 against the spread in their last 20 games against an opponent in the Atlantic 10 conference, according to Odds Shark.

