Fulham vs Aston Villa Live Stream: How to Watch FA Cup in US

Fulham will host Aston Villa at Craven Cottage in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fulham vs Aston Villa Preview

The Villans bested Burnley 2-1 on the road on New Year’s Day for just their second English Premier League victory in their last eight tries.

Four days earlier, they were throttled 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

“We spoke a lot about the Watford performance and that we can’t see that again,” Villa manager Dean Smith said, according to the Darlington & Stockton Times.

“We haven’t been great on the road this season, our points tally is there for all to see, so we knew we had to come here today and be prepared to roll our sleeves up. I could see the look in the lads’ eyes today that they were ready and first half especially I thought we were excellent.”

Tyrone Mings returned to the lineup on Wednesday, starting as one of three central defenders.

“We changed the system, only had a couple of days to work on it as well but the three centre-halves have all played in that system before,” Smith said, per the Darlington & Stockton Times.

“I just felt it would help us here and, with Tyrone coming back, it gave us the opportunity to do that and I thought it made us look more solid.”

Smith saw two key cogs carried off the pitch with knee injuries during the match, however: forward Wesley, who opened the scoring in the 27th minute, and goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

“Both of them felt their knee,” Smith said, per the Darlington & Stockton Times. “We’re not sure of the prognosis as of yet, obviously. But we’ll let them go and have a scan and see from there. They’re two big players for the football club.”

The Cottagers sit in fifth place on the English League Championship table, 10 points behind top sides Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

On Wednesday, they fell to Reading 2-1 at home. They trailed by a pair of goals before Ivan Cavaleiro halved the deficit in the 61st minute of a match that saw seven yellow cards.

“I’ve stood in this position many a time this season to be fair, with the same feeling of scratching your heads as to how you’re one down after the first time they enter our box,” Fulham manager Scott Parker said, according to Sky Sports.

“We put them under immense pressure, but at both ends of the pitch today we just weren’t good enough. It was too easy for them to score. We put them under a lot of pressure but didn’t capitalise on that, so it was disappointing overall.”