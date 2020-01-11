George Mason vs La Salle Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The La Salle Explorers basketball team will host the George Mason Patriots in Atlantic 10 play on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

George Mason vs La Salle Preview

After an 11-1 start, the Patriots have dropped three straight, including their first two tests in Atlantic 10 action.

On Wednesday, three days after they opened their conference slate with a 72-59 home defeat to the VCU Rams, George Mason fell at home to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 61-49.

Forward AJ Wilson and guard Justin Kier led the Patriots with 11 points apiece. Wilson grabbed 6 rebounds and came up with 5 blocks, and Kier dished 3 assists and recorded a pair of steals.

St. Bonaventure center Osun Osunniyi scored 8 points to go with 18 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 5 blocks. His side outscored George Mason 34-18 after the midway break.

“The Bonnies really turned it up in the second half,” George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen said, according to the Augusta Free Press. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player impact the game so much and score eight points [Osun Osunniyi]. We really struggled against their matchup zone. We got really good looks in the first half and then our guys got a little tentative. We looked tremendous the first 15 minutes, but our toughness getting to the 50-50 balls and battling adversity needs to get better.”

La Salle entered conference play with a 9-3 mark, holding opponents to just 38.9% shooting from the field and 27.1% from 3-point range. But they’ve gone 1-2 against Atlantic 10 foes since then, sandwiching a road loss to the then-No. 20 Dayton Flyers and a home loss to the UMass Minutemen around a road victory over the Fordham Rams.

Across their three conference tilts, the Explorers have allowed opponents to shoot 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from distance.

“I think that we have to make that our calling card. I want to establish a culture of a team that defends, and being able to win games where you don’t score the ball, that only happens if you can defend,” La Salle head coach Ashley Howard said after a 71-59 home victory over the Bucknell Bison on Dec. 28 — the team’s last game before their trio of conference matchups — according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “And then if, over time, through player development and recruiting, you get a roster where you’ve got guys that can score and defend, then you’ve got a really good team.”

Three Explorers averaged more than a steal per game: guards Saul Phiri, Ayinde Hikim, and Christian Ray.

La Salle fell to the Minutemen 77-69 on Wednesday. Explorers guard Isiah Deas led all participants with 25 points, adding 9 rebounds and a pair of assists.