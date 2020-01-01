Georgia vs Baylor Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two top 10 squads and conference runner-ups clash as the Georgia Bulldogs (11-2) take on the Baylor Bears (11-2) in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Sugar Bowl Preview

Both Georgia and Baylor came up short of making the playoff, Georgia losing to LSU in the SEC championship and Baylor getting edged by Oklahoma in the Big 12 finale in overtime.

The loss to the title-game bound Tigers was one of two for the Bulldogs. They were also stunned by South Carolina at home.

Quarterback Jake Fromm had his toughest season in three years as the starter for Georgia. He completed a career-low 60 percent of his passes for 2,610 yards and 22 touchdowns. He threw just five interceptions. Fromm respects what the Baylor defense brings to the table.

“They play really hard. They have 11 guys running to the football all the time, and they don’t have a whole lot of busts. They’re coached really well. They really know what they are doing. For me, I’d rather have it that way. They play really tough, really relentless, and they’re always running to the football.”

Georgia played in the Sugar Bowl last year, but was upset by Texas, 28-21.

“For us, the narrative last year was that after the game it was clear to see that, people would say, that a lot of people didn’t want to be here,” Fromm said. “For us, this is an awesome opportunity to play in a big time bowl and we don’t want to be out hit and out hustled. We want to compete. The guys in this locker room, we’re competitors and we want to compete. That’s what’s kind of on our backs so to speak. We’re ready to go and compete and play for four quarters.”

Baylor has seen a massive turnaround since winning just one game in 2017. They’ll look to make it two bowl wins in a row under head coach Matt Rhule, having won the Texas Bowl last year against Vanderbilt in a shootout 45-38.

“You know, I said that our guys today, because we weren’t sure where we would end up,” Rhule told reporters. “There were a lot of guys nodding their head, just so grateful for the experience. And then to play a team like Georgia with so much on the line. We would like to finish the year as a Top 10 team. We would like to finish the year — if we can win one more game and get to 12 games, we will be the winningest team in Baylor football history. And where we came from in the past three years ago to where we are now, I know our guys are going to play their best game and give our best effort.”

Georgia is a four-point favorite for the game with a listed total of 41.5.