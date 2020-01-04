Georgia vs Memphis Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 9 ranked Memphis Tigers will host the Georgia Bulldogs in a non-conference showdown Saturday afternoon at the FedExForum.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Georgia vs Memphis Preview

The Tigers are one of the hottest teams in the country right now. Memphis has won their last 10 in a row, with their sole loss on the season coming way back on November 12, at the hands of an Oregon team that was ranked 14th in the country at the time.

Memphis has four players averaging in double figures, and they are led on offense by center James Wiseman, who is averaging a double-double. Wiseman leads the team in both points per game (19.7) and rebounds (10.7), and he is joined by freshman Precious Achiuwa, who is almost averaging a double-double himself, with 14.2 points a game and 9.8 rebounds. D.J. Jeffries is adding 12 points per contest, while Lester Quinones is chipping in 11.4.

The primary reason for the Tigers’ success this season, however, is their defense. They have the third-best opponent field goal percentage in the nation, allowing opposing teams to hit just 39.3% of their 2-points shots. Their Achilles heel could be their penchant for turnovers, however. Memphis is committing a turnover on over 22% of their possessions, which is something head coach Penny Hardaway wants fixed.

“Coach has just emphasized it every single day in practice,” Quinones said recently. “‘We’ve got to cut down on turnovers … So instead of making those full-court, long passes, those flashy passes, we’re starting to run the offense and execute. Just not really going for those flashy passes.”

They will be facing a Bulldogs team that is scoring 82.2 points per game, which is second in the SEC Conference. Georgia is also playing solid defense, averaging 8.3 steals a game, so the Tigers had better take care of the ball, as Quinones noted.

Freshman guard Anthony Edwards has been excellent this season. Edwards leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 18.8 points a game. Forward Rayshaun Hammonds is adding 14 points per contest, and is the only other Georgia player averaging in double figures. Edwards has been the team’s star, however, and it’s likely Georgia’s offense will go through him.

The Bulldogs have won three in a row entering this one, and their last loss came December 14th at the hands of Arizona State. Georgia is averaging 82.2 points, while giving up 73.9 to opposing offenses on the season.

The Tigers are undefeated (9-0) at home this season, while the Bulldogs are 1-1 as a road team so far.