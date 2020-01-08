GW vs Saint Louis Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Saint Louis (12-3) will look to maintain its strong start to the season as they host George Washington (6-8) on Wednesday in a matchup of Atlantic 10 foes looking to get on track for conference play.

George Washington vs Saint Louis Preview

Saint Louis was fortunate to avoiding an 0-2 start to A-10 conference play last time out, edging UMass 83-80 in overtime. Four Billikens players were in double-figures, led by Hasahn French, who netted 19 points to go with 13 rebounds and five assists. Jordan Goodwin added 16 and Demarius Jacobs netted 18.

“Coming in, me and Jordan talked about these things even before we stepped on campus,” French told KSDK “We just knew these things would come and we had to be patient… We knew if we stayed working and things like that this would happen.”

Both Goodwin and French played 42 minutes, while Jacobs played a season-high 36.

“I challenged Demarius and said, ‘Your minutes have gone way up but that’s the only thing that’s gone up,’” Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford said. “I told him he’s a candidate we think can be a difference maker, a guy who can relieve some of the pressure. I told him I didn’t think he was playing aggressive enough.”

With the A-10 featuring a stacked lineup, Ford wants to see his team raise their level of play going forward, starting with the matchup against George Washington.

“We played hard but didn’t make good decisions at times,” he said. “Everybody that played made positive plays. But also every player needs to cut out three or four mistakes they’re making that are holding us back from playing the way we’re capable.”

George Washington has lost three of its last four games, the latest coming in the form of a 71-66 loss to St. Bonaventure. Despite the loss, Jamison Battle finished with a season-high 20 points and was one of four Colonials in double figures.

George Washington coach Jamion Christian said he’s trying to find the right lineup to get his squad on track.

“There’s 200 minutes in a game, so we’re just trying to find what works the best,” Christian said after the loss to the Bonnies. “We’ve started really slow the last few games, so we wanted to do something so we weren’t playing from behind. I thought everybody contributed well.”

“We wanted to play in waves, and I thought that first group did a really good job. But I thought the second group was even better,” Christian said. “Those guys really played well for us and we were really able to have a good first half.”

Saint Louis is listed as a 11-point home favorite for the game. The Billikens are 7-0 in their last seven games when playing at home against George Washington.