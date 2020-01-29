How to Watch FOX’s ‘Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis’ Online

In early January, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would be taking a step back as senior members of Britain’s royal family. For more details on this royal upheaval, you can check out FOX’s special Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis, airing Wednesday, January 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis Preview

This one-hour special on FOX will examine the events leading up to Harry and Meghan’s plan to move to North America with their son Archie and work to become financially independent from the royal family, in what is now being referred to as “Megxit.”

This TMZ-led investigation will work to “cut through the noise, inaccuracies, and speculation surrounding the couple’s surprise announcement,” according to a press release. It will feature interviews with more than a dozen people who have ties to Harry and Meghan, focusing on the quiet moves the couple has been making to enter the world of entertainment.

In a preview, TV personality Piers Morgan calls this “the beginning of the end of the monarchy,” while fellow TV personality Mark-Francis Vandelli talks about why Harry is so beloved in Britain.

“Harry is hugely loved because he is different from the rest. You see, in Britain, you’re allowed to break the mold as long as you are of a certain breed if one has to be old-fashioned about it,” says Vandelli.

Meanwhile, while Harry is so beloved, Meghan is being lambasted for allegedly orchestrating this departure from the royal family, hence the nickname “Megxit.” British journalist Afua Hirsch explains why people find Meghan so threatening.

“The only explanation I can come up with is that Meghan Markle is seen as threatening because she is a woman that cares about feminism, because she is a woman from another country, and above all, because she is a woman not only of African heritage but one who celebrates that heritage proudly,” says Hirsch, adding, “This idea that this black woman has some kind of dark magic over some poor innocent man … that she has all of this sinister power, as a black woman, these are things that I’ve heard spoken against black women over centuries.”

Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis airs Wednesday, January 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

