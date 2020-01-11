Hart vs Smith Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Light heavyweights Jesse Hart (26-2, 21 KOs) and Joe Smith Jr. (24-3, 20 KOs) will box at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, on Saturday night.

The undercard fights start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be exclusively on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a rundown of how to watch a live stream of all the fights on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Hart vs Smith Main Card Live Stream

How to Watch Hart vs Smith Undercard Live Stream

Hart vs Smith Preview

On Dec. 27, 2016, Hart watched on television as Bernard Hopkins — a former world champion at middleweight and light heavyweight, as well as Hart’s mentor and family friend — get punched out of the ring by Joe Smith Jr.

Hopkins, then 51, was coming off a 25-month layoff for a farewell fight against the now-30-year-old light heavyweight.

“I was very angry. I remember that night being very angry and upset,” Hart said, according to ESPN. “After the anger came, tears came because he wasn’t supposed to end his career like that. So when I saw that it was a sense of anger and being hurt.”

Hart made his light heavyweight debut in his last fight, besting Sullivan Barrera via unanimous decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 15. He then requested a fight with Smith.

“This is aside from business. This ain’t got nothin’ to do with purses,” Hart said, per ESPN. “I’m going in there to do some damage and possibly get some damage done to me. I don’t care what happens to me, but I got to get Joe. That’s the mission. It’s personal for me.”

Both of Hart’s career defeats came in attempts to take the WBO super middleweight title from Gilberto Ramirez.

“With this fight, hearing how Jesse was inspired by Bernard Hopkins growing up — it gives me motivation,” Smith said, according to Boxing Scene. “It motivates me to put on a great show, to inspire other people watching me.

“I want other people to talk about me the way Jesse’s talking about Hopkins. So that’s my goal when I come out January 11. I want to inspire others to get out there and work their hardest every day.”

Smith’s dropped two of three fights since his win over the former champ, sandwiching unanimous-decision defeats to Barrera and WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol around a first-round knockout of Melvin Russell.

“Training camp went well. It’s one of my best camps so far,” Smith said, according to East Side Boxing. “Definitely in my best shape ever, and I know I have a lot to prove. I’m looking at this fight as a chance to get myself out there again, to show that I belong in title fights. I’m looking to prove that, so I want to put on a great show for the fans, and hopefully get a title shot or something else big after this. It’s always personal with me as well.”