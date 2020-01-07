Hot & Heavy Live Stream: How to Watch the Series Premiere Online

Hot & Heavy, TLC’s new reality series following mixed-weight couples, premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST. The description for the first episode, titled “Mixed Weight Love,” reads, “Three couples, where the men are hot and the women are obese, endure strain on their relationships and attempt to overcome adversity. The lovers struggle to conceive, endure backlash from friends and family, and suffer a nasty public attack.”

The Show Has Received Some Negative Feedback Already

For these couples, love knows no size. See the highs and lows of their mixed-weight relationships on the series premiere of #HotandHeavy Tuesday, January 7 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/QAFh8AILj7 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 10, 2019

Hot & Heavy follows three couples — Joy and Chris, Kristin and Rusty, and Adrianna and Ricardo — as they deal with the everyday ups and downs of their mixed-weight relationships. Throughout the three episodes of the series, the couples will be shown dealing with public judgement while confronting skeptical friends, family and strangers.

“We’re just two people that are different sizes and I don’t feel like there should be a stigma behind it,” Ricardo says in the trailer above, while Rusty adds, “I absolutely love Kristin’s size, I wouldn’t mind if she was a little bigger.”

TLC has already dealt with some negative feedback on social media from viewers who believe the network is promoting and glamorizing obesity.

“Excuse me TLC, this is not healthy. You should not be promoting it. Thank you,” one user wrote, while another added, “I get that obese people need love too but celebrating morbid obesity is just wrong, it’s not something to aspire to. Definitely avoiding this show.”

TLC does have several shows centered around morbidly obese individuals, including My 600 Lb. Life, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and 1,000 Lb. Sisters, which likely fuels the negativity. However, there has been plenty of positive feedback on the new series as well, with dozens of users noting that they were looking forward to the show.

“We’re all attracted to different people! I’m gonna LOVE this show!” one person tweeted. Another one shared, ““I’m not going to sit here and judge. Whatever makes your clock tick, it’s your life enjoy it.”

Tune in Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Hot & Heavy on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

