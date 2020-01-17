How to Buy UFC 246 PPV on ESPN Plus

Conor McGregor will meet Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight in the main of UFC 246, which will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

You can no longer order UFC PPV’s through your cable provider or UFC.tv, but you can order the UFC 246 PPV right here through ESPN+ and then watch on computer, phone, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any other compatible streaming device.

Pricing and ordering options vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a further rundown of everything you need to know to watch UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 246 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 246 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings. You can purchase that bundle right here:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 246 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 right here and then follow the ensuing directions for current ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 246 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 246 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 246? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 246

Additionally, even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 246 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 246

Where to Watch UFC 246

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch McGregor vs Cerrone and the complete UFC 246 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 246 Preview

McGregor (21-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) hasn’t fought since October 2018, when he succumbed to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fourth-round neck crank at UFC 229 in the Dagestani’s first defense of the lightweight title.

The Irishman was hardly his usual trash-talking at a pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, commending Cerrone (36-13 MMA, 23-10 UFC) on a long, impressive career.

“It’s hard not to respect Donald right now at this stage,” McGregor said at Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference, according to ESPN. “He has my respect. And although there will be blood spilled on Jan. 18, it will not be bad blood. And for the Mystic Mac prediction, it will be a KO.”

McGregor, who briefly held the UFC featherweight and lightweight belts simultaneously, has only fought at welterweight twice before, splitting a pair of scraps with Nate Diaz.

“He’s the two-time, belt-holding champ, so you could definitely say this is, to date, the toughest battle,” Cerrone said, according to MMA Fighting. “I’m stoked, man, because this is, ‘Cowboy, can you fight the big fight? You never make it on the big fight.’ Well, motherf*cker, here’s the biggest one. Let’s see.”

Before the main event, Holly Holm (12-5 MMA, 5-5 UFC) will face Raquel Pennington (10-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) at bantamweight in a rematch of Holm’s UFC debut, a February 2015 bout she won via split decision after three rounds.

“I honestly feel like I’ve really improved a lot from the first fight,” Holm said, according to MMA Junkie. “When I was first, even having my first fight in the UFC, I was very new still to MMA, and you know I’d been doing boxing and MMA back and forth. So whenever I was having an MMA camp, that’s when I would train MMA and when I had boxing, I was only training boxing.

“I think I’m a completely different fighter from the first.”

Holm’s 2-5 since she dethroned Ronda Rousey for the bantamweight belt in November 2015. Pennington is 5-2 since she lost to Holm, most recently besting Irene Aldana by way of split decision in July.

“You know I’m super excited for this fight,” Pennington said, per MMA Junkie. “It’s been a fight in the making for five years now. It’s been something that, I’ve been motivated since back in 2014 when she got her hand raised, so I’m just extremely excited. I’m more than ready.”

UFC 246 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone, welterweight

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene, heavyweight

Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso, women’s strawweight

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira, lightweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET):

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff, featherweight

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson, featherweight

Early Prelims Card (6 p.m. ET):

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet, light heavyweight

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov, flyweight

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne, bantamweight

Sabina Mazo vs J.J. Aldrich, women’s flyweight

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus