How to Watch New Mexico State vs California Baptist Basketball

The California Baptist Lancers (10-4) will host the New Mexico State Aggies (9-6) in a Western Athletic Conference showdown at the CBU Events Center Saturday night.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch New Mexico State vs California Baptist live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

New Mexico State vs Cal Baptist Preview

Cal Baptist enter this game first in the WAC, and they are on a seven-game winning streak. The Lancers started the season with a 3-4 record, and they have not lost since November 27, going on a tear after that. As for New Mexico State, the Aggies have won their last three, most recently defeating Northern New Mexico by a lopsided score of 104-30 on December 29.

Like Cal Baptist, the Aggies also had a rough start to the season, but have managed to pick up speed as the year progressed. After starting off with a 2-3 record, New Mexico State then went 7-3, and Cal Baptist will be their first conference game this season, so it will be huge for both teams.

Senior guard Trevelin Queen leads the Aggies in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game, and he is also the team’s leading rebounder with 5.7 boards a game. Guard Jabari Rice is the only other NMSU player averaging in double figures, adding 12.7 points per contest. The Aggies are scoring 68.8 points a game, which is seventh in the conference. They’ll be going up against a Spartans team that is tops in the Western Athletic Conference, averaging 82.2 points per contest.

The Spartans are led by junior guard Milan Acquaah, who is scoring 19.1 points a game. Acquaah is also the team’s leader in assists, dishing out 6.4 per game. Acquaah is one of three Cal Baptist players averaging more than 10 points a game. Guard Ferron Flavors Jr. is scoring 14.7 points per game, and forward De’jon Davis is close to averaging a double-double, scoring 10.4 points a game while also leading the team in rebounds with 8.5 per contest.

Cal Baptist are tops in most offensive categories in the WAC, including scoring margin (+11.5 points), free throw percentage (78%), three-point field goal percentage (38.5%) and rebounding offense (the Spartans are netting 41.9 offensive boards a game).

New Mexico State may have a slight edge when it comes to defense, however. The Aggies are third in the conference in steals, averaging 6.8 a game. Cal Baptist have the fewest steals in the conference, taking the ball away just four times a game. New Mexico State also has the best defensive rebound percentage in the WAC at 76.7%.

New Mexico State swept Cal Baptist last season, winning both conference matchups.