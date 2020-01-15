How to Watch Rhode Island vs Saint Joseph’s Basketball

The Rhode Island Rams (10-5, 2-1) will head to Hagan Arena to take on the Saint Joseph’s Hawks (3-13, 0-4) Wednesday night.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on YurView, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+:

Rhode Island vs Saint Joseph’s Preview

The Rams have won two in a row, most recently taking down VCU on the road, 65-56. Senior guard Jeff Dowtin led Rhode Island in scoring with 21 points. Dowtin is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points a game. Junior guard Fatts Russell is the team’s most prolific scorer, netting 19.2 points per contest. Russell has also served the ball up to his teammates in stellar fashion this season, leading the team in assists with 5.2 a game.

Sophomore Tyrese Martin is also averaging in double figures with 12 points a game, and forward Cyril Langevine is extremely close to averaging a double-double, scoring 9.9 points per game while leading the team in rebounds with 10.9. They lead an overall attack that has been solid on offense this season. Rhode Island is third in the Atlantic 10 in scoring with 74.1 points per contest.

Saint Joseph’s, by contrast, has just one player averaging in double figures: junior guard Ryan Daly, who leads the team in nearly every major statistical category. Daly is first on the team in scoring with 19.4 points a game, he is the Hawks leading rebounder with eight boards a game, and he also leads the team in assists with 4.4 a game.

The Hawks are averaging 70.1 points a game, and they haven’t been shooting all that well on the season. They are last in the conference in field goal percentage, hitting 37.6% of their shots from the field.

Both Rhode Island and Saint Joseph’s are solid rebounding teams on the season, however. The Rams are second in the conference, hauling in 40.1 boards a game, while the Hawks are fourth in the Atlantic 10 with 37.6 rebounds per contest.

