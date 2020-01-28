‘I Am Jazz’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 6 Online

The Season 6 premiere of I Am Jazz airs Tuesday, January 28 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on TLC. The description for Episode 1, titled “I Will Survive,” reads, “Jazz goes to New York for a third surgery to correct defects caused by complications during her gender confirmation surgery. While there, Jazz attends the premiere of a film she starred in. The Jennings family celebrate the twins’ 21st birthday.”

Season 6 Was Renewed Shortly After Season 5 Ended

First Look: I Am Jazz Season 6!A new season of I Am Jazz premieres Tuesday, January 28 at 9pm ET/PT! Stream Full Episodes of I Am Jazz: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/i-am-jazz/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamjazztlc https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us On Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're On Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-01-14T17:00:00.000Z

Season 6 of I Am Jazz was renewed back in March, 2019, shortly after Season 5 came to an end. President and general manager of TLC, Howard Lee, confirmed the show’s renewal to The Wrap, telling the publication “Jazz is the quintessential example of living authentically and embracing one’s true self and that is what TLC seeks to celebrate in all of our programming.”

Lee added, “Jazz’s story has inspired viewers across America, and never more so than this past year during the most important moment of her life. We are proud that Jazz and her family have allowed TLC to follow along on her journey and we look forward with great excitement to sharing the next chapter of her life with our devoted audience.” Season 5 was the show’s highest-rated season among women 18-49 and 25-54, according to The Wrap.

The new season promises plenty of ups and downs for the 18-year-old reality star, including boy troubles, college pressures, health complications and more. Jazz will also be working hard to put together a “Drag Fundraiser” to help raise money for a friend, so the reality star has plenty on her plate this season.

Tune in Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of I Am Jazz on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

