Illinois vs Wisconsin Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team will host the Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten play on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Illinois vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers have won four straight, most recently edging the then-No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes 61-57 on the road on Friday to improve to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

They’re 5-1 since they suffered three consecutive defeats from late November to early December.

“This was the definition of a team win,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said, according to The Associated Press. “We’ve had to grow and experience some growing pains as we’ve come through November and December. Really proud of the effort. (We) just kept battling and kept finding a way, obviously getting contributions from a lot of different places.”

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and pulled down 9 rebounds, both team highs. His jumper with 1:56 remaining gave the Badgers the lead for good.

“I think we’ve just gotten a lot better since November,” Reuvers said, per AP. “As coach (Greg) Gard has said, we’ve matured a lot more. You can especially see that in the defensive end of the floor. I think we did a really good job hitting the offensive glass, too. That was huge, especially down the stretch.”

The Badgers shot just 21-of-56 (37.5%) from the field but won the turnover battle 14-10.

“They’re one of the best teams in the country, and we watched their games,” Wisconsin guard Kobe King said, per AP. “They came out 7-0 and another run at halftime, and just knowing we could fight back and claw back and make it more of a dogfight rather than let them get into rhythm.”

The Fighting Illini pounded the Purdue Boilermakers 63-37 on Sunday to improve to 10-5 on the season and 2-2 in Big Ten play.

Illinois held the Boilermakers to 15-of-60 (25%) shooting from the field and 3-of-17 (17.6%) from 3-point range.

“I was really proud of our guys and really proud of the effort we showed on the defensive side,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said, according The Daily Illini.

Illinois guard Alan Griffin came off the bench to score 16 points and grab 12 rebounds, both game highs. The Illini bench outscored that of Purdue 25-5.

“I don’t ever really worry about the staring five,” Underwood said, per The Daily Illini. “I think the starting five can’t play 40 minutes and you look for production off the bench and guys who can impact the game.”

He added: “What Alan’s given us has been huge. Every freshman has to grow up and Alan’s now just starting to play with some confidence and we’re starting to see that every day.”