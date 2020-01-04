Indiana State vs Drake Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Indiana State Sycamores (8-4) head to the Knapp Center to take on the Drake Bulldogs (10-4) Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference showdown.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time)

Indiana State vs Drake Preview

It has been a tale of two seasons so far for the Sycamores. After dropping their first four games of the season, Indiana State have gone streaking, winning eight straight games heading into this one. The Sycamores are led by junior guard Tyreke Key, who leads the team in both scoring (18.2 points) and rebounds (5.4 rpg). Key is second in the MVC conference in scoring, and he is one of three Indiana State players averaging in double figures: fellow guards Jordan Barnes (12.4 ppg) and Cooper Neese (10.4 ppg) have also been playing well.

In their last game, Indiana State beat Southern Illinois, 68-56 in their MVC opener. The Sycamores shot well, hitting 52.7% from the field. Key led the team with 20 points in that game, and ISU will likely rely heavily on him in this one, as well. Indiana State is averaging 72.8 points a game on the season, which is fifth in the conference, and they fall in the lower-middle of the pack when it comes to defense.

The Sycamores are currently seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring defense, surrendering 69.8 points a game, just behind the Bulldogs, who are allowing 65.6 points per contest. Drake is the better rebounding team, as well, so Indiana State will need to hustle in this one if they want to steal a win on the road here.

As for the Bulldogs, they are coming off a tough 80-72 loss to Bradley in their MVC opener on December 31. Drake had 14 turnovers in that game, which is partly why they lost, along with a huge discrepancy at the free throw line. The Bulldogs have been solid overall this year, though, and they’ll be looking to bounce back at home, where they have excelled thus far.

Forward Liam Robbins, who is scoring 12.4 points a game, is leading a Drake offense that is averaging 71.7 points per contest, which is sixth in the conference. Guard Roman Renn has also played well, netting 11.9 points a game while also leading the team in assists (5.6).

The Bulldogs have also been a relatively good defensive team this season, and they are currently third in the MVC in steals and third in blocks, with 3.1 per game.

The Sycamores are just 1-2 so far this season when they are the road team, while Drake is undefeated at home (7-0).