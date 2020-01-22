Indiana State vs Loyola Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Loyola Chicago (13-6, 5-1) puts its conference leading 5-1 record on the line as they host Indiana State (10-7, 3-3) on Wednesday at Gentile Arena.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the United States can watch it live on ESPN+:

Indiana State vs Loyola Preview

After winning two in a row, Indiana State saw their brief win streak end after losing to Valparaiso over the weekend. Tyreke Kay netted 27 points for the Sycamores, but the 54 second half points from the Crusaders was too much to overcome in the 86-77 loss.

If they hope to turn it around, they’ll have to slow down Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig, who has turned into a unicorn of sorts for the college game. He’s averaging 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

“It’s a big ask for a veteran [to stop Krutwig], much less have a couple of freshmen [Tre Williams, Jake LaRavia] do it,” You’re not going to stop Cameron Krutwig. He’s their point forward. They run everything through him and he’s as good of a passer as a center as I’ve seen,” Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing told the Greensburg Daily News.

“You’ve got to pick-and-choose. You watch what other teams have done, and even what we’ve done in the past, he’s really hard to guard one-on-one. If you commit to double-teaming him and give him any room at all? He’ll pick you apart because he can throw a dart with his left hand. We have to be prepared to [defend] in multiple ways,” Lansing added.

What’s been going right for the Sycamores is their shooting from deep. Indiana State leads the Missouri Valley Conference at 39.9 percent and is fifth-best in the country.

Since losing to Drake on Jan. 7, the Rambles have won three in a row — all by double-digits. Loyola has done it with defense this year, giving up just 54.7 points per game in conference play. They’re latest triumph was a 62-50 win against Illinois State behind 17 points by Tate Hall.

“You’re going to have adversity, especially in this league,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “Everybody’s going to make runs off you. Everybody’s going to play their tail off. I thought Illinois State played their tail off. We were really guarded. We just kept on cutting and finally some things loosened up in the second half.”

Loyola is a six-point favorite at home for the game, which features a total of 128.5. The total has gone under in five of Indiana State’s last seven games, but has gone over in nine of Loyola-Chicago’s last 12 games against Indiana State.

Indiana State is just 1-5 in true away games this season, while Loyola boasts an 8-2 record at home.