Ink Master Live Stream: How to Watch Season 13 Online

Ink Master Season 13 returns to Paramount Network on Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST. The new season is titled “Turf War” and will represent tattoo artists from the East, West, South and Midwest regions of the United States.

The description for Season 13 Episode 1, titled “Rep Your Region,” reads, “Teams built with Artists from the country’s four regions, West, South, Midwest and East arrive to battle. Only the strongest artist will survive the Turf War earning a one hundred thousand dollar prize & the title of Ink Master.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Paramount is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Paramount is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

Paramount is included in either Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” bundle (41 channels) or the “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle (54 channels). They both cost $25 for the first month and $35 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

There Will 20 Tattoo Artists From Different Regions of the U.S. Featured on Season 13

VideoVideo related to ink master live stream: how to watch season 13 online 2020-01-07T18:59:04-05:00

Paramount’s description for the highly anticipated Season 13 premiere of Ink Master reads, “Twenty of the nation’s top tattoo artists from the East, West, South and Midwest come together to rep their region and compete for the Ink Master title, a $100,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked magazine.”

Season 13 will feature 16 one-hour episodes as the following artists fight to defend their home turf and win the title of Ink Master. Check out the full cast below, including their region and Instagram handles, courtesy of Paramount:

East:

Andrew Hicks (@drewstattoosnyc)

Emac (@emactattoos_)

Jessa Bigelow (@jessabigelowtatttoo)

K Lenore Siner (@snakeoclock)

Jimmy Snaz (@jimmy_snaz)

South:

Jordi Pla (@jordi_m4l)

Money Mike Thorton (@tattoo_money)

Nychelle Elise (@nychelleeliseart)

Patrick Flynn (@patrickflynntattoos)

Jason Elliott (@jasontattooer)

Midwest:

Jake Parsons (Instagram unknown)

Jerrel Larkins (@jerrellarkins)

Jordan Allred (@jordanallredart)

Kelly Severtson (@kellysevertson)

Frank Ready (@readytattooart)

West:

Hiram Casas (@hiramksas)

Arlene Salinas (@arlenesalinas_m)

Bob Jones (@badcaseofpurpose)

Raul Ugarte (@raul_ugarte)

Angel Rose (@theangelrose)

Tune in Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST on Paramount to catch new episodes of Ink Master: Turf War. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your Ink Master coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for January 2020

