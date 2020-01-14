Inter vs Cagliari Coppa Italia Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Inter Milan will host Cagliari at San Siro on Tuesday in the 2019-20 Coppa Italia round of 16.

Inter vs Cagliari Preview

Inter are undefeated in their last 12 Serie A matches, but they slipped to second place on the league table over the weekend, when they played to a 1-1 draw with Atalanta and Juventus bested Roma 2-1 to take a two-point lead for the top spot.

Lautaro Martínez gave the Nerazzurri a lead over Atalanta in the fourth minute, when he gathered a feed from fellow forward Romelu Lukaku in the box and slipped the ball passed goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

The Orobici equalized in the 75th minute, when midfielder Robin Gosens tapped a shot home to end a scramble in front of Inter’s net.

“Atalanta have strong players who have played together for a long time under the same coach, they’ve demonstrated this in both Italy and Europe,” Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović said, according to the team’s official website. “We did very well in the first half but then they really started to play in the second period. We need to only think about our work without looking at what other teams do.

“We’d prepared for the match very well but they managed to push us back after the restart. I think it’s a fair result because Atalanta are a difficult side to face.”

He added: “We’re ready to improve and from tomorrow we’ll already be thinking about Cagliari, a very important game.”

Handanović stuffed a Luis Muriel penalty kick by diving to his right in the 88th minute. He’s stopped 24 of the 79 PKs he’s seen in Serie A play.

“A mix of many things is required: research, concentration, luck too,” the goalkeeper said, per the team site. “I’m happy that I saved it.”

Inter have 46 points through 19 Serie A matches. Cagliari sit in sixth on the league table, with 29 points through as many tilts. They were as high as fourth, but have dropped four straight league matches.

On Saturday, the Rossoblu fell at home to AC Milan 2-0 after entering the midway break in a scoreless draw.

“It’s a difficult moment for us, but we are still sixth in the table,” Cagliari manager Rolando Maran said, according to Football Italia. “After such a long and positive run of results, a wobble can happen, above all on a psychological level. We must get back that ferocity that set us apart until now.

“I will choose the best line-up based on what I see in training, so not a complete squad rotation. I want a team that can challenge to get through to the next round.”