Iowa State vs Baylor Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 2 Baylor Bears (13-1) will host the Iowa State Cyclones (8-7) at the Ferrell Center Wednesday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games (including many Big 12 games) this season.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Iowa State vs Baylor live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Iowa State vs Baylor Preview

The Bears are coming off an impressive 67-55 victory against a Kansas team that was ranked No. 3 at the time. Baylor hasn’t lost since November 8, when they fell to Washington in what remains their only loss on the season so far.

The Bears have won 12 in a row, and they are led by guard Jared Butler, who is averaging 16.7 points a game. MaCio Teague is second on the team, scoring 14.6 points per contest.

Baylor has the best defense in the Big 12 Conference, allowing just 58.1 points a game. Iowa State has the best scoring offense in the conference, however, putting up 78.4 points a game. The Cyclones are last in the Big 12 in scoring defense, though, and that could be a big factor in this game. Iowa State is allowing opposing teams 71.6 points per contest, and they’ll be facing a Baylor team that is averaging 73.7 points a game.

The Cyclones are coming off a 81-68 home win against the Oklahoma Sooners, ending a three-game losing streak, which was the team’s longest of the season. Guard Rasir Bolton led Iowa State in scoring with 23 points in that game.

Bolton is second on the team in scoring this season, averaging 15.1 points a game. Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton leads the Cyclones in both scoring (16.6 ppg) and assists (7.7 a game), and the team has been shooting well thus far.

Iowa State is second in the conference in field goal percentage, hitting 45.8% of their shots from the field. The Bears are shooting 43.5% from the floor, but Baylor is far superior in the rebounding department. The Bears are the second-best rebounding team in the Big 12, and they are tops in steals (8.6 per game).

The Bears are 6-1 at home this season, while the Cyclones are 2-3 on the road.

