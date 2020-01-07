Iowa vs Nebraska Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten play on Tuesday.

Iowa vs Nebraska Preview

Both sides are coming off defeats in conference play.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes fell 89-86 to the then-No. 21 Penn State Nittany Lions at the Palestra in Philadelphia despite center Luka Garza’s 34 points (on 13-of-19 shooting), 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks. They dropped to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten action.

Iowa’s already lost guard Jordan Bohannon and forward Jack Nunge for the season, and they could be without more key cogs on Tuesday.

Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick, who leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage (50% on 3.5 attempts per game) and ranks third in points (10.3) and assists (2.9) per contest, didn’t see the floor after halftime in the Penn State loss, having suffered an unknown leg injury.

On Monday, head coach Fran McCaffery said he was unsure whether Fredrick would play against Nebraska.

“I think we’ll know a lot more about that in the next day or so,” McCaffery said, according to 247 Sports. “I’m not ducking the question. We’re looking at a variety of things with him. We want to make sure before we run him back out there that he’s ready to go. Clearly, he was not ready to go in the second half.

“When your trainer says you can’t go, then you shut him down. You’re out, next man up. That’s kind of how it was, that’s kind of how it is right now. Until I hear otherwise, that’s how it is.”

Guard Connor McCaffery, Iowa’s leader in assists per game (3.7), may miss the Nebraska game as well due to illness.

Hawkeyes forward Ryan Kriener sustained a knee injury against Penn State, but returned to the game. He finished with 8 points (on 3-of-6 shooting) and a trio of blocks off the bench.

“He’s doing pretty well,” McCaffery said, per 247 Sports. “I was really concerned about him when I went on the floor. He was hurting.”

“He’s a tough kid. Once they figured out it was nothing serious, he said ‘I can go back in.’ He looks okay.”

On Friday, the Cornhuskers lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 79-62 at home, falling to 6-8 on the season and 1-2 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska shot just 20-of-63 (31.7%) from the field and 8-of-31 (25.8%) from 3-point range. The Scarlet Knights grabbed as many offensive rebounds as the Cornhuskers had defensive rebounds (16).

“It’s the most physical team we’ve played to this point,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said, according to The Associated Press. “We talked a lot about that leading into this one and how important it was to keep them out of the paint. Too often we allowed them to get into the paint. We had no chance of getting Johnson off the glass. Just too big and too physical in there.”