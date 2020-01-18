Nebraska vs Iowa Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team will host the No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

The dual is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska vs Iowa Preview

Coming off a Midlands team championship that saw five Hawkeyes take individual titles, Iowa (6-0 overall, 3-0 in the Big Ten) dominated in Indiana last week, posting a pair 41-0 shutouts. They bested the Indiana Hoosiers on Jan. 10, then took down the No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers two days later.

True freshman Abe Assad came in second at 184 pounds at Midlands. He made his dual meet debut against Indiana, besting Jane Hinz 6-2. Assad then topped Purdue’s Max Lyon 5-2.

“I think I’m the best wrestler for the weight,” Assad said after beating Hinz, according to The Daily Iowan. “I think I go out there, score points. I’m diverse with my wrestling. I just know [Brands] wanted me to wrestle, and I wanted to wrestle. So, I was like, alright let’s do it.”

Assad, now ranked 10th in his weight class by InterMat, is just the fourth Hawkeye to wrestle as a freshman since Tom Brands took over as head coach in 2006.

“If I told you I didn’t have nerves I’d be lying to you,” Assad said after his dual debut, per The Daily Iowan. “Everyone has nerves. Even matches when I’m at open tournaments I still get a little nervous before every match. Obviously here the nerves are heightened more, but I knew that if I went out there and wrestled loose and tried to score points, good things are going to happen.”

The Hawkeyes have five wrestlers ranked first or second in their class by InterMat: two-time national champion Spencer Lee (first at 125), Pat Lugo (first at 149), Austin DeSanto (second at 133), Alex Marinelli (second at 165), and Michael Kemerer (second at 174).

Kemerer beat Indiana’s Jacob Covaciu 9-6 then bested No. 4 Dylan Lydy of Purdue 8-4 on Sunday.

“This is when it gets fun,” Kemerer said after the win over the Boilermakers, per The Daily Iowan. “Down the stretch we’re going to need to win highly-ranked matchups. We got the shutout here. They had a lot of guys and thought maybe they could beat us, make it 5-5 or 6-4; we took 10 matches. We just have to stay in there and stay tough.”

Nebraska (5-1, 0-1) claimed the Cliff Keen Invitational title in December. They’ve since split a pair of dual meets, besting the Oregon State Beavers 32-3 at home then falling to the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers 25-18 in Madison.

“It’s a great environment,” Nebraska head coach Mark Manning said of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, according to the Omaha World-Herald. “My guys have to be prepared, ready to pull the trigger, ready to let it all hang out. We have to do the best job preparing technically, physically — getting them mentally ready to go — to trust your practice and trust your training.”

