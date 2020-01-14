How to Watch Iowa vs Northwestern Basketball Online Without Cable

The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-5) will head to Welsh-Ryan Arena Tuesday night to face the Northwestern Wildcats (6-9).

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Northwestern on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network, and the “Max” bundle comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Northwestern on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Northwestern on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Iowa vs Northwestern Preview

The Hawkeyes are coming off an impressive 67-49 win against a 12th ranked Maryland team. The win against Maryland ended Iowa’s two-game losing skid, after they dropped back-to-back games against Penn State and Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes have the best scoring offense in the Big Ten, scoring 79.6 points a game. Center Luke Garza leads Iowa in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 22 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. Garza is one of three Iowa players averaging in double figures, with guard Joe Wieskamp scoring 14.8 points a game, and guard C.J. Fredrick chipping in 10.3 points per contest. Iowa is averaging 17.8 assists a game, which is 10th in the country, so they can move the ball well.

The Hawkeyes haven’t been the best defensive team this season, however. They’re 13th in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 69.4 points a game. They’re third in the Big Ten in steals, though, so they have been opportunistic at times.

As for Northwestern, they are coming off a 62-57 win against Nebraska on Saturday. The Wildcats had lost five in a row prior to their win against the Huskers, and Northwestern would like to string together their first back-to-back wins since late November.

The Wildcats are led by forward Miller Kopp, who leads the team in scoring, with 12.8 points a game. Northwestern have three other players averaging in double figures, with Boo Buie scoring 10.8 points a game, Pat Spencer adding 10.8 points a contest, and center Ryan Young adding 10.1 points while also leading the team in rebounds, hauling in 6.9 boards a game.

On defense, Northwestern is allowing 65.7 points a game. The Wildcats are scoring 66.8 points a game. Their shooting has not been optimal, as they’re making just 42.4% of their shots from the field.

The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 91-32-0.