Iowa vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two top 25 teams clash in a huge Big Ten matchup when the No. 21 Penn State Nittany Lions (11-2) host the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Iowa vs Penn State Preview

Both Penn State and Iowa are currently neck-and-neck in the Big Ten, and whichever team wins this one will have a game up on the other in conference standings. The Hawkeyes have had a rough start to the season, yet have managed to get off to a solid start regardless. Iowa just lost starter Jordan Bohannon to season-ending hip surgery, but they’ve managed to stay competitive due to a few other players stepping up.

The Hawkeyes are led by junior center Luke Garza, who is tops on the team in both points (21.6) and rebounds (10). Garza is one of three Hawkeyes averaging in double figures along with sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp, who is scoring 12.8 points a game, and freshman guard C.J. Fredrick, who is chipping in 11.2 points per contest. Wieskamp and Fredrick are also shooting a combined 45% from three-point range, so if they get hot, it could mean trouble for Penn State.

Iowa enter this game winners of four straight, and they’ve largely been doing it with offense. They are scoring 81.5 points a game in conference play, which is third in the Big Ten behind Michigan and Ohio State. On defense, the Hawkeyes are allowing 77.5 points per game, which is 10th in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions are led by senior forward Lamar Stevens, who is averaging 16.4 points a game. Guard Myreon Jones is adding 14.5 points per contest, while senior forward Mike Watkins is nearly averaging a double-double, with 11.2 points and 9.2 rebounds a game. Watkins will guard Garza in one of the game’s most intriguing and important matchups.

Penn State has been average on offense, scoring 75 points a game in conference play, which is eighth in the Big Ten. But on defense, they have struggled, allowing 87.5 points per game to opposing teams in the conference, which ranks last in the Big Ten. If they cannot contain Garza, the Nittany Lions could be in for a long afternoon.

Penn State has also won four in a row, and they are undefeated at home so far this season (9-0). The Hawkeyes are 4-2 in away games and/or games played on a neutral court so far this season.