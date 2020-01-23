Isner vs Tabilo Australian Open Live Stream: How to Watch Online

John Isner will meet Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Isner vs Tabilo Preview

Isner, 34, dropped his first set of the tournament before battling back to best Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) in the opening round on Tuesday night.

The victory ensured about $26,600 would go toward supporting those affected by the ongoing bushfires in Australia — on Saturday, Isner pledged to donate a quarter of his Australian Open winnings to the cause, plus $100 for every ace he hits.

“It’s been amazing to see the ATP and WTA come together in support of Australia and the crushing wildfires they’re trying to control,” Isner tweeted. “I will donate $100 for every ace I hit and 25% of my prize money to support this amazing recovery effort.”

The 6’10” service specialist blasted 46 aces in a match that featured no breaks, and he earned about $88,000 for reaching the second round.

“I think it’s important that the players support this incredible country that has given us so much over the years,” Isner told ATPTour.com ahead of his victory. “The ATP Tour and WTA Tour as I said in my tweet have come together in a big way to help raise money for this good cause. It’s a terrible tragedy. For me to just do a small part I think is important and I’m very happy to do it.

“We get paid well to play tennis in a beautiful place. So in my opinion this is the very least I can do.”

Tabilo reached the second round by besting fellow qualifier Daniel Elahi Galán of Colombia 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4. The 22-year-old Chilean overcame 55 unforced errors by winning 33 points on 42 visits to the net and taking 33 of 53 points on his second serve.

Isner “Leaning Towards Not Playing” in the Olympics

Earlier on Tuesday, Isner indicated he’d likely skip the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Olympics will conflict with the BB&T Atlanta Open, a tournament he’s won a record five times.

Isner, currently the top-ranked American man, has participated in the Olympics once, reaching the quarterfinals in London in 2012 before getting ousted by Roger Federer, the eventual runner-up to Andy Murray.

“I haven’t put a ton of thought into it, but as of right now, I think I’m leaning towards not playing,” Isner said of the Tokyo Games, according to NBC Sports. “It’s about scheduling. I know the Olympics, it’s a fantastic honor. There’s no doubt about that. … Right now, at this stage in my career, it’s not a huge priority for me. So that’s probably the main reason I won’t be going. I certainly love playing in the summer in America, and I’m going to focus on that.”