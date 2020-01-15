Juventus vs Udinese Coppa Italia Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Juventus will host Udinese at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday in the 2019-20 Coppa Italia round of 16.

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) won't be on regular TV, but you can watch every Coppa Italia match live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of the Coppa Italia, plus other international soccer (this is the only place to watch the Coppa Italia, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the US)

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Juventus vs Udinese live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Juventus vs Udinese Preview

Juve have just one loss in 25 matches across Serie A and Champions League play in 2019-20, winning 20 times.

They bested Roma 2-1 in Serie A action on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico. Defender Merih Demiral put the Bianconeri ahead in the third minute, kneeing home a volley off a set piece. Forward Cristiano Ronaldo added to the lead from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

“We are happy because we scored three points on a very difficult field, putting in a good performance for good stretches; today we played deep in our area without wanting to go into the opponent’s half of the pitch and that’s a risk,” Juve head coach Maurizio Sarri said, according to the team’s official website.

Roma winger Diego Perotti halved the advantage with a penalty kick of his own in the 68th minute, following a handball in the box.

“It was not easy to play here against a great team,” Juve midfielder Blaise Matuidi said, per the team site. “We did well for 60 minutes, then we suffered a bit more, but the important thing was to win. It can happen that we suffer and sacrifice something, that is football. We must work to get better on the field both in the defensive and in the offensive phase. We also had an opportunity to score a third goal… Today was an important victory, but the season is still long.”

Udinese have won three in a row in Serie A play, jumping from 17th to 12th on the league table. On Sunday, they pounded Sassuolo 3-0 at home.

Forward Stefano Okaka put the Zebrette ahead with a header out of a corner kick in the 14th minute. Midfielder Ken Sema doubled the advantage in the 68th, finding the far post with a low screamer from left to right.

“The final result must not hide a game that has been difficult, we were solid, but we could have managed the ball better,” Udinese manager Luca Gotti said, according to Football Italia.

“We gave the ball back to the opposition too frequently and in certain situations this made us suffer.

“After we went 1-0 ahead we lost a little aggression, we were a little too passive, and Sassuolo could’ve punished us.”

Winger Rodrigo De Paul got in on the fun in stoppage time, finishing a fast break.

“There is a lot of talk about De Paul, but it is on the pitch that has the final word, today, I think we saw the best De Paul. He produced a game of great sacrifice, and later enhanced his performance with a good goal.”