Kansas State vs Oklahoma Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Kansas State (7-5) and Oklahoma (9-3) kick off their Big 12 campaigns as they meet up at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Kansas State vs Oklahoma Preview

Oklahoma bounced back from its first consecutive losses of the season with a pair of wins over UCF and Texas Rio-Grande.

With some experience under their belt, the Sooners are looking forward to starting the Big 12 season against the Wildcats.

“It’s a great time of year,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters this week. “We know we have 18 tough conference games ahead. Everyone is going to be a challenge. Guys are making progress. We kind of forget that we only have three who played in a Big 12 game before.”

Oklahoma finished last season 20-14 and received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament despite finishing with just a 7-11 mark in Big 12 play.

“It’s going to be tough. It doesn’t matter if you’re the bottom or the top of the Big 12,” Sooners forward Brady Manek said. “You’re coming to play every day. And I think they’re all going to figure that out shortly.”

Oklahoma is led by Kristian Doolittle, Austin Reaves and Manek, who have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Oklahoma’s scoring this season, according to The Associated Press.

Kansas State has had a tough go of late, going 2-6 in their last eight, with their two wins coming over Florida A&M and Alabama State — two teams that have combined for one win this season.

However, behind three players in double-digits, the Wildcats churned out a solid performance against Tulsa to get back on track last time out, winning 69-67.

“Everyone really just woke up and said, ‘Hey, this isn’t how our season is going to go,’” Kansas State junior guard Mike McGuirl told The Wichita Eagle. “We were in a real vulnerable position at the time, because we were down early against that team at home. After a bad start to our year it could have ended very badly, but we turned it around and I think things are going to go well for us.”

Coach Bruce Web was glad to see his Kansas State squad pull out a tight game — something they hadn’t done to that pint.

“I think it was good to win and to win a close game, because we hadn’t won a close game yet,” Weber said. “We have been in this scenario quite a bit. I hope that will help us in the Big 12, because a lot of games are close and we have been through quite a bit of those.”