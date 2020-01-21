Kansas State vs KU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Sunflower Showdown sees another installment Tuesday when the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (14-3, 4-1 in the Big 12) host the Kansas State Wildcats (8-9, in the 1-4 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN2. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Kansas State vs Kansas on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN2. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kansas State vs Kansas live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

ESPN2 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Kansas State vs Kansas on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Kansas State vs Kansas Preview

The Jayhawks have won two in a row after getting taken down by then-No. 4 ranked Baylor on January 11. Their three losses have been against Duke in their opener, against Villanova on December 21, and against the Bears. All three of those teams were ranked in the top 20 — two were ranked in the top five.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson has been the team’s best offensive weapon, and he is one of three Jayhawks players averaging in double figures. Dotson is scoring 18.2 points a game, center Udoka Azubuike is close to averaging a double-double (13.1 points and 9.2 rebounds, which leads the team) and guard Ochai Agbaji is adding 10.5 points per contest.

The Wildcats are coming off an impressive 84-68 victory against a West Virginia team that was ranked No. 12 at the time. It was a much-needed victory that ended a four-game losing skid, but there was still cause for concern. Kansas State turned the ball over 16 times in that game, and turnovers have been an issue for them all season.

Guard Cartier Diarra and forward Xavier Sneed lead the way for the Wildcats. Sneed leads the team in both scoring (14.6 points a game) and rebounding (4.6 a game), and Diarra is chipping in 13.3 points per contest while also leading the team in assists, dishing out 5.4 a game.

Kansas State is averaging just 65.6 points a game, which is last in the Big 12 Conference, but they’ve balanced poor offense with excellent defense. The Wildcats are 51st overall in the nation in defensive adjusted efficiency, so defense has been their strong suit. Kansas State is allowing just over 62 points a game, but the Jayhawks have been better, giving up just over 60 points per contest.

The Jayhawks have been the best shooting team in the conference, as well. They’re shooting 49.7% from the floor, which is first in the Big 12, and they’re also tops in three-point field-goal percentage, hitting 36.1% of their shots from downtown.

Kansas has won nine of the last 10 games against the Wildcats. Kansas State’s one win in that time came last year.