Baylor vs Kansas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two top five teams clash in a Big 12 showdown Saturday when the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (12-2) host the No. 4 Baylor Bears (12-1) at the Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Baylor vs Kansas Preview

This showdown will be huge for both teams, as both are currently 2-0 in the Big 12, and both are tied for the conference lead. Both teams have also been dominant this season, and their matchup should be intriguing from the tip off on. The Jayhawks have the highest-scoring offense in the Big 12. The Bears have the best defense in the conference — something will have to give in this one.

The Jayhawks have won three in a row, and their two losses have come in the very first game of the season against then-No. 4 Duke, and in a close 56-55 point back-and-forth battle against a ranked Villanova squad on December 21. The Bears enter this matchup as one of the hottest teams in college basketball. Baylor has won 11 in a row, with their sole loss on the season coming in their second game when they were upset by an unranked Washington team.

Kansas is led by their dynamic duo, guard Devon Dotson and center Udoka Azubuike. Dotson leads the team in scoring with 18.6 points and Azubuike is chipping in 13.1 points a game while leading the team in rebounds (8.8 a game). Azubuike is also hitting 80% of his shots, which is best in the NCAA.

Guard Jared Butler leads the Bears in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per contest, and along with MaCio Teague, is one of two Bears scoring in double figures. Baylor is scoring 74.2 points a game despite not having any big names on their roster, which is fifth in the Big 12.

History is not on the side of Baylor in this one. The Bears are 0-17 as visitors playing against Kansas, and when they’re a top-five ranked team, Baylor is 0-3 all-time when playing against other top five teams.