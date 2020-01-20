Lakers vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Boston Celtics (27-14) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (34-8) at TD Garden on Monday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Lakers vs Celtics Preview

The Lakers had a nine-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday, when they fell to the shorthanded Orlando Magic 119-118 at home. Los Angeles got back into the win column on three days later, besting the Houston Rockets 124-115 on the road.

Trailing by six at halftime, the Lakers adjusted by tasking forward Kyle Kuzma with guarding Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

“A lot changed in the third quarter, but most importantly, Kuz switched off on Russ and just made it tough on Russ,” Lakers star forward LeBron James said, according to ESPN. “Russ is incredible when he gets on the break and his ability to finish, his ability to play at a fast pace, his athletic ability, but Kuz just kept his body in front of him, made him take tough shots.”

The Lakers outscored Houston 32-17 in the third.

Westbrook shot 9-of-12 for 22 points in the first half. After the break, he went 6-of-11 for 13 points and committed 4 of his 5 turnovers.

Kuzma’s second-half defensive assignment came at the suggestion of injured point guard Rajon Rondo.

“Rondo kind of pulled me to the side at halftime in the locker room and just asked me if I could guard him, and I said, ‘Of course,'” Kuzma said, per ESPN. “Westbrook was really hurting us in the first half, posting up our guards, and he’s just tough, he’s a tough load. He’s a big, strong, physical guard. In the second half, that kind of got eliminated, putting a bigger body on him.”

Kuzma scored 17 of his 23 points after the midway break. James led all participants with 12 assists and scored a team-high 31 points.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis missed his fifth straight game with an injured tailbone. He’s expected to be back in the lineup against Boston.

On Saturday, the Celtics suffered their third consecutive defeat despite a historic performance from Marcus Smart.

The sixth-year guard went 11-of-22 from deep en route to a career-high 37 points. He became the 11th player in league history to hit at least that many 3-pointers in a game, and the first to do so in a losing effort.

“He obviously was shooting confidently, made some big shots late into the game and into the (first) half,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said, according to The Associated Press. “He’s a tough guy and he got a lot of good looks and took advantage of it.”

Smart also led all participants with 4 steals and dished a game-high 8 assists.

“Right now, it means nothing,” he said, per AP. “I’d trade all that in for a win, especially the way the team has been playing.”