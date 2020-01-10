Lakers vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (30-7) will head to American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks (23-14) Friday night.

Lakers vs Mavericks Preview

The Mavericks are coming off a 107-106 home loss to the Denver Nuggets. Dallas got overwhelmed in the fourth quarter, and couldn’t maintain their three-point lead, eventually losing a back-and-forth battle in the final minutes. Luka Doncic led the team in scoring, (27 points) rebounds (nine) and assists (10), which has been the norm this season. Doncic leads the team in all three statistical areas, while three other Mavs are averaging in double figures.

Forward Kristaps Porzingis is scoring 17.3 points a game, while Tim Hardaway Jr. is adding 13.8 points per contest. Seth Curry is also chipping in 10.1 points, and four players on the Mavericks’ bench are averaging between 8.9 and 9.1 points, so their bench is a deep one. Porzingis will not play at all this weekend due to soreness in his right knee, however, so the Mavs will need that bench to step up.

The Lakers handily beat the New York Knicks, 117-87, at the Staples Center on Tuesday. LeBron James led Los Angeles in scoring with 31 points, and forward Anthony Davis had an off game, shooting 2-8 from the field while scoring just five points. Davis leads the Lakers in both scoring (27.1 points a game) and rebounds (9.4 a game) and he is the sixth highest-scoring player in the league, so his performance against the Knicks was an anomaly.

Los Angeles is currently in first place in the Pacific Division, and the Mavericks are in second place in the Southwest. The Mavs are the third-highest scoring team in the league, averaging 116.4 points a game, and they are tied with the Houston Rockets for most three-pointers made with 559 on the season.

The Lakers have been excellent on defense, leading the NBA in blocks per game, while also being second in the league in steals per contest (8.7). The Lakers are also boast the best field goal percentage in the NBA, hitting 48.2% of their shots from the field.

The Mavs are 5-5 in their last 10 games, while the Lakers have won six straight, and they have not lost since Christmas.