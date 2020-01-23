Lakers vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Brooklyn Nets (18-24) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (35-9) at the Barclays Center on Thursday.

Lakers vs Nets Preview

On Wednesday, the Lakers rebounded from their worst defeat of the season to best the New York Knicks 100-92 on the road. Two days earlier, the Boston Celtics dominated Los Angeles 139-107 in Massachusetts.

The Knicks held a lead late in the first half before the sides entered the midway break tied at 48.

“We just weren’t making them uncomfortable enough and taking the fight to them enough,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “It was a tight score and we just knew we had another gear to get to secure this victory.

“Credit our guys, don’t think they shot above 34% or something like that in the second half.”

In his second game back from a bruised tailbone, Lakers big man Anthony Davis scored a game-high 28 points to go with 5 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and a pair of blocks. He shot 7-of-14 from the field and 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.

“Still trying to get my wind back,” Davis said, per the Los Angeles Times. “I’m just trying to find a rhythm again within the team’s scheme. I’m not trying to go out there and hunt shots or force anything.

“Felt good tonight. I was able to get to the free-throw line and see the ball go through the rim, which gave me a lot more confidence.”

LeBron James added 21 points, 6 boards, 5 dimes, and 5 steals for Los Angeles. He scored 19 before halftime.

“I was more of a facilitator in the second half,” James said, per the Los Angeles Times. “Tried to get AD going. He looked a little out of rhythm in the first half. It was a point of emphasis to me coming into the third quarter and the fourth quarter to get him going.”

The Nets are in a free fall — they’ve lost four straight and 11 of their last 13.

On Monday, they led the Philadelphia 76ers by 10 late in the third quarter, only to fall 117-111 at home. Brooklyn committed 10 turnovers in the final period.

“Towards the end, we couldn’t hold onto the ball,” Nets center Jarrett Allen said, according to The Associated Press. “It wasn’t anybody in particular, literally everybody was turning it over.”

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points and dished 7 assists to lead the Nets while fellow guard Kyrie Irving sat out with a tight hamstring.

“I think they ended up having 13 more shots than us,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said, per AP, “which is not going to work against a really good team.”