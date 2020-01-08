Leicester vs Villa Carabao Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Leicester City will host Aston Villa at King Power Stadium in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal Wednesday.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Leicester City last played Villa Park on December 8, when they visited Villa, and Leicester won, 4-1. Villa will need to be prepared for a potential offensive onslaught in this one. Leicester have been an excellent team when on the attack of late. Leicester City has 46 goals in 21 games, and they have three consecutive wins entering this game.

Villa’s head coach Dean Smith remembers the cup fondly, and he is looking forward to coaching his team in this one. “Some of my best memories of watching this football club came in this competition, my dad taking me to the 1977 cup final,” Smith said recently. “I know my history about this football club in this competition and I’m excited about leading them in the semi-final.”

Smith also understands that his team will be facing quite a formidable opponent, and he thinks the work his team has been putting in will pay off here. “There’s a real good work ethic and a drive about the players that I want to continue. We’re all looking forward to two really good games against Leicester,” Smith said. “We’ve got to strike the balance between being cautious and trying to win. If you sit back and defend against Leicester, they’ve got players who can hurt you.”

Villa have been vulnerable as a road team, however. They have one road win in their last eight matches.

As for Leicester, coach Brandon Rodgers has his team looking forward, while also being mindful about their history. “I’m aware the club hasn’t been to a final for 20 years so let’s get there then,” Rodgers said recently. “Let’s not be worried too much about the past. Let’s create this new history but we know we’re going to have to play well to get there.”

Daniel Amartey will miss with an ankle injury, and Wes Morgan will also be out with a groin injury, so Leicester City may be a bit short-handed.