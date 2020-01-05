Liverpool vs Everton FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Liverpool still have yet to lose in Premier League play this season, winning 19 matches and drawing once en route to a 13-point lead on second-place Leicester City.

On Thursday, they topped Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield behind goals from forward Mohamed Salah and winger Sadio Mané.

A day later, manager Jürgen Klopp discussed how he’d rotate his lineup for the club’s first FA Cup match of the campaign.

“How can I rotate? A little bit. We will see,” he said, according to the club’s official website. “For us it’s still the day after the game, so that means we are assessing the boys, how they feel, how they reacted on the game last night. It was an intense game last night. The boys played an incredible game and it was only possible because we invested a lot, we were dominant, ran a lot and all that stuff. We have to see. I couldn’t make a line-up in this moment even if I wanted to and that’s what I said last night. I have to make sensible decisions obviously about these things. Can I force anybody in that game and say, ‘Whatever happens, I don’t care, it’s the last game of the season’? It is not, but that’s always like this. If it would now be a league game against Everton or if it would be another game, if it’s not the last game of the season, you have always still the same things to think about and that’s what I have to do still. I couldn’t finish that thinking process so far. We will see.”

Liverpool clubbed Everton 5-2 in league play in the sides’ last meeting, on Dec. 4.

The Toffees then sacked manager Marco Silva. They went undefeated in four matches across all competitions under interim manager Duncan Ferguson before the club hired Carlo Ancelotti, who’s guided the side to two victories and, most recently, a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on the road.

Everton sit in 11th place on the Premier League table.

“Everything has to be perfect; work hard, sacrifice, intensity,” Ancelotti said Friday of besting Liverpool, according to The Associated Press. “To beat them, the game has to be complete.”

Everton haven’t beaten the Reds in any competition since 2010, and they haven’t won at Anfield since 1999.

Ancelotti steered Chelsea to an FA Cup title in 2010.

“Everyone knows how important this competition is,” Ancelotti said, per AP. “But the last time I played this competition, I won it.”