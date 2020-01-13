LSU vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It all comes down to this. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the No. 1 LSU Tigers (14-0) will take on Trevor Lawrence and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans Monday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN, while ESPN2 (Field Pass), ESPNU (Coaches Film Room) and ESPNEWS (Command Center) will also have coverage. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

LSU vs Clemson Preview

Clemson will be looking to win their second national championship in a row. Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers went 15-0 last year, and they’re looking to do the same this year. In their last game, Clemson faced an undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes team in the playoffs and handed them their only loss of the season on last minute heroics by Lawrence, who tossed a 34-yard game-winning touchdown to star running back Travis Etienne with 1:48 left.

Etienne has consistently been one of the best running backs in college football this year. He has 1,536 yards, 18 touchdowns, and his hefty 8.0 yards-per-carry average lead the country. Etienne’s skill set has complimented Lawrence well, and the duo are a one-two punch that no team has been able to stop so far.

LSU defeated six teams that were ranked in the top 10 this season, and they have been led by the dynamic and gifted Heisman winner Burrow, who has been unstoppable this season. His 5,208 passing yards is second in the nation, and his 55 touchdown passes is first. Burrow has been incredibly accurate, tossing just six interceptions on the season, and his ability to make plays with his legs coupled with his deep-ball accuracy has taken this LSU offense to the next level.

LSU has the top scoring offense in the nation, averaging 48.9 points a game, and they also boast the nation’s second-best passing offense. They’ll be facing a Clemson defense that is tops in the country in pass defense, giving up just 151.5 yards a game to opposing teams through the air. Clemson hasn’t quite seen an offense of LSU’s caliber yet this year, but they did hold the Buckeyes to just 23 points, so they have played well recently against a team with a dynamic offense.

Both teams are relatively healthy heading into this one, with Clemson’s starting defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney being questionable starter on either team.

Clemson will put their 29-game winning streak on the line in this one, but they’re heading to a stadium that hasn’t been kind to them recently. The last time Clemson lost was in the 2018 championship game against Alabama — a game that was also played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.