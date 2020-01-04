Man City vs Port Vale FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Manchester City will host Port Vale at Etihad Stadium on Saturday in third round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City vs Port Vale Preview

City, the defending FA Cup champions, have won six of their last seven matches across all competitions, most recently besting Everton 2-1 in Premier League play at Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Through 21 EPL matches, the Sky Blues sit in third place on the league table, 14 points behind Liverpool and one point behind Leicester City. They won league titles in 2018 and 2019.

“We played top, I am so delighted about the performance,” City manager Pep Guardiola said, according to The Guardian. “Teams who have been champions and are far away from the leaders can give up and finish seventh or eighth. Maybe we will but not because we don’t try.”

Gabriel Jesus, a 22-year-old forward, notched both City goals as Guardiola rested Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, and David Silva.

“He is young and we cannot forget it, but the way he fights is good and of course he has to improve, but every day he is better and better,” the manager said, according to the team’s official website.

“What Gabriel has shown in his time here — there have been ups and downs — but he has been excellent.”

Eric García, a 19-year-old defender, made his second straight start on the left side of City’s backline with Aymeric Laporte recovering from an ACL injury.

“Last season he played in the Carabao Cup and did really well and this season as well,” Guardiola said, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“He doesn’t make mistakes and is so intelligent with his movements. It’s not easy for him playing on the left side because of his right footed. I’m not a nice guy for that because if I’m giving him an opportunity he should be comfortable playing with his right foot not playing on the left.”

Port Vale, who sit in 10th place on the League Two table, reached the third round by besting Cheltenham Town 3-1 thanks to a trio of Tom Pope goals.

The 34-year-old forward notched all three through the air, burying two in the back of the net with his head before completing the hat trick with a volley.

“I know my game and I know what I need,” he said, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live. “I know I’m not easy on the eye. I am not one of those tricky wingers who can beat players and get nutmegs and things. I just want the ball put in good areas and I will try to get on the end of them.”