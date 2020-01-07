Man City vs Man Utd Carabao Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

The first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final kicks off Tuesday when Manchester United host Manchester City.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) won't be on regular TV

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Man City coach Pep Guardiola and his squad faced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United a month ago in Premier League play, with United winning, 2-1. Guardiola knows he and his team face a tough test ahead.

“They are so fast, how they run in the counter attack,” he said recently of United. “We conceded few counter attacks in the beginning. They have incredible pace and talent. In general the game (last month) was good, we created chances … Ole has started seeing the team he wanted – that’s my feeling. Even the last game against Arsenal, that they lost, we saw what they want. It’s not easy to handle a team at a big, big club always demanding to win competitions and every manager needs time. I have the feeling United started to play the way he wants,” Guardiola lamented prior to the matchup.

Guardiola and company will face a United team that will be without two of their key players, however.

Scott McTominay will be out with a knee injury, and fellow midfielder Paul Pogba will miss three or four weeks according to Solskjaer.

“Paul came back after a long spell out, two games, had a reaction, couldn’t go to Burnley, felt his ankle was sore, we did a scan … Of course, when you get that scan, we speak to him, you consult your own medical people as well like I did, when I did my operation,” Solskjaer told the Manchester Evening News. “You want the best second opinion and the advice was to have it done. It’s not a major one and probably … three or four weeks,” Solskjaer said about Pogba’s ankle injury.

The second leg of the cup will be on January 29 at the Etihad, with the winner of the two legs moving on to face either Leicester City or Aston Villa.