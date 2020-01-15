How to Watch Man United vs Wolves FA Cup Replay in USA

Manchester United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Wednesday for the sides’ replay in the third round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United vs Wolves FA Cup Replay Preview

These sides played to a scoreless draw at Molineux on Jan. 4. Though each club launched 12 shots, Wolves managed just a pair of attempts on goal, while United failed to log any.

“I think it was a good performance — two different halves,” Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said, according to the Express & Star.

“In the first half, Man United had the ball and created a lot of situations.

“They created us a lot of problems, to press and to recover. I think we did better in the second half — much, much better.

“We controlled the game, totally, so I’m happy with that. It was a tough game with not too many spaces.

“In the second half, we created — and we could have done it.

“Now, we have to play again. We have to go. We want to compete, so we will recover and play. We are ready for it.”

Wednesday will mark the fifth meeting between Wolves and United dating back to March 2019. The Wanderers hosted each of the four previous matchups, winning twice and drawing twice.

“We’ve played them so many times now, so of course we’re going to be facing a team that know more or less everything about us and we know more or less everything about them,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, according to the club’s official website.

“We’ve got them in a couple of weeks again in the league. We know we played a decent first half the last time we played them, the second half was a bit disappointing.

“We’re at home, we want to make sure that we go through.”

The Red Devils have split a pair of matches at Old Trafford since their most recent tilt with Wolves — they fell to Manchester City 3-1 in the first leg of the sides’ EFL Cup semifinal Jan. 7, then blasted Norwich City 4-0 on Saturday.

“One good result, like Norwich, I think they [the players] all felt good about that one,” Solskjaer said, per the club site.

“When you’ve got some bad results, we need to mentally work with them to use it as a motivation.”

United sit in fifth place on the Premier League table with 34 points through 22 matches.

Wolves sit two slots back, with 31 points through as many contests. They played Newcastle to a 1-1 draw at Molineux on Saturday.

“I’m not happy because we didn’t perform how he all wish and expect we should do,” Nuno said, per the Express & Star.

“That’s why I’m not so happy, because I always want perfection. Sometimes days like this happen.”