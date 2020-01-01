Marquette vs Creighton Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Creighton Blue Jays basketball team (11-2) will host the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-2) as both sides enter Big East play.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Marquette vs Creighton on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include CBS Sports Network, and “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Marquette vs Creighton on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Marquette vs Creighton on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Marquette vs Creighton Preview

The Golden Eagles pounded the Central Arkansas Bears 106-54 at home on Saturday behind a record-setting performance from Markus Howard.

The point guard scored 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-7 from downtown. His first make from deep gave him 355 career 3-pointers, breaking a tie with Steve Novak for the program’s all-time record.

Marquette hadn’t played since Dec. 20, when they bested the North Dakota State Bison 82-68.

“This year, because of how the schedule worked, our guys got a lot of family time,” Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Which is awesome. But when you’re getting ready for a game, you don’t know what to expect.

“And I thought our guys handled it really maturely. Obviously played well to get a big lead.”

As guard Koby McEwen sat with a sprained thumb, freshman Symir Torrence logged 27 minutes off the bench, scoring 9 points on 3-of-4 shooting (all from 3-point range) to go with 5 assists and a pair of steals.

“I’ve been improving really well,” Torrence said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “The players that we have on our team been helping me in practice and making me comfortable every time I step out on the court.

“Especially Markus, Koby, Greg (Elliott). All the guards. Sacar (Anim). They’re just making me feel more comfortable and basically preparing me for the next level and the more opportunities to come my way.”

Before their own holiday break, the Blue Jays played just their second true road game of the season, downing the Arizona State Sun Devils 67-60 on Dec. 20.

Creighton guards Mith Ballock and Denzel Mahoney scored 14 points apiece to lead the team. With just under a minute remaining, Ballock drove into the paint before finding guard Marcus Zegarowski, who canned a 3-pointer to give the Blue Jays a 64-60 lead.

“Marcus just draws so much attention getting downhill with his ability to create plays when he gets in the paint,” Ballock said, according to The Associated Press. “He made a pass back. The ball happened to go in the hole.

“When you have guys who penetrate and get to the rim and can shoot the ball, it’s hard to cover all of us. You have to pick and choose what you want to take away, and that gives me a lot of open looks.”

Creighton resumed their schedule on Saturday, when they topped the NAIA’s Midland University Warriors 91-54 at home. Zegarowski and fellow guard Ty-Shon Alexander led the way with 19 points each.