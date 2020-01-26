Maryland vs Indiana Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Indiana Hoosiers basketball team will host the No. 17 Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten play on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of CBS via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of Maryland vs Indiana on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Maryland vs Indiana on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Maryland vs Indiana on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of Maryland vs Indiana on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Maryland vs Indiana Preview

The Terrapins came back for a 77-66 road victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday, improving to 15-4 on the season and 5-3 in conference play.

The Wildcats scored the game’s first 10 points and led 40-26 at the midway break.

“I told them we’re gonna change our season at halftime,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said, according to The Associated Press. “We’re having a good year. But I want to make it a great year. The guys took a nice step forward.”

Maryland trailed 55-50 with 10 minutes remaining before guards Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Terps their first lead of the game.

Terps forward Jalen Smith dropped a career-high 25 points and snatched 11 rebounds, leading all participants in both categories, and added a pair of steals and a block. He scored 21 in the second half.

“It’s really hard for me to watch my guys not play with confidence at times,” Turgeon said, per AP. “To see them play the way they played in the second half was a really good feeling for me. And hopefully, that’ll help us moving forward.”

Wiggins came off the bench to add 17 points, connecting on 5 of 9 attempts from downtown.

“When we have the energy, we all have faith that we can win any game that we play regardless of the score, regardless of how we start off,” he said, per AP. “It just shows our potential as a team.”

The Hoosiers are searching for a second consecutive victory over a ranked foe. On Thursday, they edged the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans 67-63 at home, improving to 15-4 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten action.

“Proud of our team,” Hoosiers head coach Archie Miller said, according to the Indiana Daily Student. “Very thankful we’re playing at home this week. Can’t do it without our crowd. And we can kind of sleep on this one, because we’ve got Maryland on Sunday. But proud of our guys.”

Hoosiers center Joey Brunk scored 14 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, both team highs.

The Spartans took their first lead about nine minutes into the second half. From there, no team led by more than three until Hoosiers forward Jerome Hunter iced things with a pair of free throws with less than a second remaining.

“We have great fans here at Indiana, and they were out early today,” Brunk said, per the Indiana Daily Student. “They were rocking from the jump. We love playing in front of them. And this is a great place to play basketball.”

Maryland and Indiana have already met once this season — the Terps bested the Hoosiers 75-59 at College Park on Jan. 4.