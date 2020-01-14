Mavericks vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks (25-15) are seeking their first winning streak since late December as they head to Chase Center on Tuesday to take on a Golden State Warriors (9-32) that has lost their last nine.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports Southwest (locally in the Mavericks market) and NBC Sports Bay Area (locally in the Warriors market).

Mavericks vs Warriors Preview

It hasn’t been a pretty season for the Golden State Warriors, who have struggled to find any traction this season after a bevy of injuries and offseason changes to the roster.

The Warriors — who went to five consecutive NBA Finals — are bottom feeders at 9-32, with only Atlanta (8-32) having a worse record in the NBA.

“It’s been a tough first half of the season,” Stever Kerr told reporters after another loss on Sunday. “But there’s a lot to play for. We’re playing for our future, individually and collectively. So guys understand that, and we’ve got to try and find some footing here as we enter the second half of the season and try to get some momentum.”

But for Kerr, it’s part of the learning process. They just have to keep their heads up for now as their stars nurse injuries.

“We have a good energy in here — good culture and good karma. I think our guys enjoy coming to work, and that’s really important. We try to keep that, maintain that, along with the work we’re putting in … But it’s hard. We’ve got to win one now and then just to make everybody feel better.”

However, Kerr was still honest about the situation.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you everything has been fantastic and we’re all jumping for joy — because losing sucks,” Kerr told the Los Angeles Times.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have been a nice surprise, thriving behind the play of the dynamic Luka Doncic. Their most recent win was a 109-91 shellacking of the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers.

“We needed it a lot. We needed it badly,” Doncic told reporters afterward. “They’re one of the top teams in the East, so I think we show[ed] we can play against everybody. We’ve just got to do it constantly.”

It’s the third time the teams are meeting this season. The Mavericks won 141-121 in the last matchup jus before the next year on Dec. 28. Doncic netted 31 points to lead Dallas.

The Mavericks are an eight-point road favorite for the matchup, with the total set at a modest 223 points. Dallas is 6-0 against the spread in their last six games against Golden State.

INJURY REPORT

Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee/illness), Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula).