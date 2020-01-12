Michigan vs Minnesota Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Michigan Wolverines (11-4) will head to Williams Arena to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-7) Sunday in a Big Ten showdown.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan vs Minnesota Preview

The Wolverines started the season 7-0 before losing three of four following their hot start. They’ve come on again lately, winning three of their last four, including their most recent game, a double overtime 84-78 win against Purdue. Michigan begins a two-game road trip, starting with this game.

The Wolverines are scoring 78.8 points a game, and they are led by center Jon Teske, who is tops on the team in scoring with 14.7 points a game. Teske also leads the team in rebounds, hauling in 8.2 boards per contest, and he is one of four Wolverines averaging in doubled figures. Isaiah Livers is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.6 points a game, guard Zavier Simpson is adding 13.6 points while leading the team in assists (8.9 a game) and guard Eli Brooks is chipping in 10.4 points per contest. The Wolverines will be without Livers in this one, however, as he should miss his third-straight game with a groin injury.

The Golden Gophers have been a mixed bag this season, but they have won two in a row, with their most recent win coming against Southwest Minnesota State, a 73-48 drubbing. Minnesota is scoring 73.5 points a game, and they are led by sophomore center Daniel Oturu, who leads the team in scoring with 19.3 points a game. Oturu has been excellent this season, and he is averaging a double-double, also leading the team with 12.3 rebounds a game. Oturu has taken 25.2% of the Golden Gophers’ shots on the season, so he will likely be their go-to man in this one, as well.

Minnesota also has four players scoring 10+ points a game, with Marcus Carr averaging 15.5 points per contest, Gabe Kalscheur adding 12.9 points per game and Payton Willis scoring 10.3 points.

The Wolverines will need to hit their shots in this one, however. In the three true road games they have had this season, Michigan has shot 11-of-60 from downtown, and they’ll need to get better there, because they are 0-3 in those road games.