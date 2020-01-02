Minnesota vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s a Big Ten clash as the Minnesota Gophers (7-5, 1-1) and Purdue Boilermakers (8-5, 1-1) meet up at Mackey Arena on Thursday.

Minnesota vs Purdue Preview

Both programs are coming off victories over the weekend. The Gophers made it three wins in a row, smothering FIU in a 89-62 victory. Purdue bounced back from a loss to No. 11 Butler with a dominant 97-62 victory against Central Michigan.

Minnesota’s most notable win was a 84-71 triumph over Ohio State — a program that is currently ranked No. 5 in the AP poll. However, a loss to Iowa by 20 points on Dec. 9 is what the team’s top player Daniel Oturu called an “eye-opener.”

“The loss to Iowa was an eye-opener,” Oturu told the Minnesota Star-Tribune. “You always think about a loss like that about what went wrong. But at the end of the day, your effort level has to be at an all-time high every time you’re on the court.”

Oturu notched 21 points and 20 rebounds for the Gophers in the victory over FIU, cementing himself as one of the Big Ten’s elite players.

“Daniel was terrific,” Minnesota head caoch Richard Pitino said after the win. “We don’t know officially when the last time somebody has had a 20-20 performance here, but we know it’s since the 1960s.

“He’s one of the better players in the Big Ten. He changes a lot of things offensively and defensively.”

It’s been a building year for Minnesota, which is relying on some young talent.

“We’re extremely young team with a lot of new faces,” Pitino said. “When you lose an older guy like Payton [and junior big man Eric Curry to a season-ending knee injury], you become drastically younger. It’s pretty cool at times when you have four sophomores on the court and a freshman and they’re winning big games.”

Purdue has stumbled to an 8-5 record a year after winning a share of the Big Ten title. However, the Boilermakers netted a season-high 97 points last time out in defeating Central Michigan.

Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting in the win.

But heading into conference play, head coach Matt Painter is searching for consistency from his squad.

“I want to see them play well when the ball doesn’t go in,” coach Matt Painter said. “Everybody plays well when it goes in. We can’t rely on somebody to hit six 3s in a half to get us going. It’s not realistic. We have to get more consistent shooting from our guards.”

Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite for the game with a total of 145.5.