MSU vs Purdue Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 8 Michigan State (13-3, 5-0) looks to extend its winning streak to nine as they head to Purdue (9-7, 2-3) with hopes of snapping their struggles at Mackey Arena on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Michigan State vs Purdue Preview

Michigan State has reeled off a perfect 5-0 start to Big Ten, their latest triumph a convincing 87-69 victory over rival Michigan. But the Spartans Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo isn’t convinced just yet that his team is a powerhouse.

“Don’t get carried away,” Izzo told reporters. “We’re not worldbeaters. … We don’t line up and people are fearing us because they think we’re going to win.”

Michigan State have struggled at Mackey Center, losing their last three on Purdue’s home court. The last time the Spartans wrangled a win there was in 2014. They hope to change that on Sunday, but Izzo commended the Boilermakers for their tough home-court advantage.

“You know we played in big games, I mean when you’re at Madison Square Garden, when you’re at Seton Hall, those are big games. When you play against Duke at home, they are big games, but I don’t think we are ready for that yet, I don’t think our freshman are. I don’t think our freshman were as ready tonight, so, it will be a new experience for them.

“It’s a good time to go on the road and see where we are, but there is going to be a lot of basketball left right now. There are going to be a lot of teams. I stick with what I said, you know, I still think that five losses will win this league just looking at the league and looking at everybody and so the biggest thing that we have to do is prepare for that you know, maybe bring in the sound stuff tomorrow because I think we have to do a better job, I have to do a better job of making sure that our freshman are ready for this and yet you don’t get a lot of time to do it, you know but it will be fun to do.”

Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston have been the catalyst for Michigan state. Tillman has averaged 14.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, while Winston averages 18.2 points and 5.9 assists per contest.

Purdue came close to a big win against Michigan in their last game, but were upended in 2OT, 84-78. Despite the loss, Trevion Williams was a bright spot, netting a season-high 36 points and 20 rebounds.

“(I’m) just continuing to stay confident, having confidence in myself,” Williams said. “My teammates have confidence in me and my coach obviously has confidence in me, he kept going back to me, kept trying to get the ball in the post. Just having that confidence in myself and the shots will fall.”

Michigan State is a 3.5-point road favorite for the game.