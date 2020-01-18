Nevada vs SDSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 7 ranked San Jose State Aztecs (18-0) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-7) at Viejas Arena Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Nevada vs SDSU on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Nevada vs SDSU on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles include CBS Sports Network, while “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Nevada vs SDSU on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Nevada vs SDSU Preview

The Wolf Pack are coming off a close 68-67 win over Wyoming, which was a victory they needed after dropping their previous two games against San Jose State and Utah State, respectively. Forward Jalen Harris led the team in scoring against Wyoming with 20 points. Harris leads the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.4 points and 6.2 boards a game.

Senior Jazz Johnson is second in scoring for the Wolf Pack, netting 17.1 points per contest, while Lindsey Drew is chipping in 12.1 points a game. Nevada is averaging 75.2 points a game on offense, and they are tied with San Diego State for fifth in the Mountain West Conference in scoring.

The undefeated Aztecs are riding one of the hottest streaks in the country right now. They’re coming off a 64-55 win over Fresno State, which put them at 7-0 in conference play so far, and they are the only team in the top 25 to remain undefeated.

San Diego State is led by guard Malachi Flynn, who is averaging 16.6 points per contest. Flynn is one of three Aztec players averaging in double figures. Senior forward Yanni Wetzell is adding 11.9 points a game, and junior forward Matt Mitchell is chipping in 11.1 points. Like Nevada, they’re also scoring 75.2 points a game, but a huge reason San Diego State has been undefeated so far is their defense.

The Aztecs are giving up just 56.9 points a game, which is the fewest in the conference. Their margin of victory so far this year has been 18.3 points, and their balanced attack hasn’t been stopped yet. Nevada has been in the Mountain West Conference for eight years, and they have yet to beat SDSU at Viejas Arena.

These two teams last met in March of 2019, when San Diego State beat Nevada, 65-56, knocking the Wolf Pack out of the playoffs. The Aztecs have won seven of their last 10 against Nevada.