New Zealand vs India 2nd T20 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

The Black Caps of New Zealand will host India’s Men in Blue at Eden Park in Auckland for the second of five T20 matches.

The match (starts early Sunday morning/late Saturday night at 1:50 a.m. ET) won’t be on TV in the United States, but anyone in the US can watch New Zealand vs India live on ESPN+:

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20 Preview

The Men in Blue bested the Black Caps in the first T20 on Friday, chasing down New Zealand’s 203 with six wickets to spare at Eden Park.

Shreyas Iyer earned man of the match honors, carrying India over the line with an unbeaten 58 off 29 balls.

“It’s amazing coming overseas and it’s a really good feeling to win the game and being not out,” the Delhi Capitals captain said, according to ESPNcricinfo. “We had lost two quick wickets and it was really important to build a partnership. We knew the ground is short and we could cover the run rate at any time. It was an amazing experience, this is my first time at Eden Park, looking forward to the same crowd and the same support again for the next game.”

KL Rahul manned the stumps during New Zealand’s innings, then struck a 27-ball 56.

“At the international stage, it might seem very new and it might seem like I’ve never kept,” Rahul said, according to the ICC’s official website. “[But] I’ve kept for my IPL franchise for the last 3-4 years, and I’ve kept for my first-class team as and when there is an opening. I’ve still stayed in touch with wicket keeping.

“I enjoy staying behind the stumps and it also gives me a great idea about how the pitch is playing, and I can pass on that message to the bowlers and the captains with field-sets and everything. As a keeper, that’s also your responsibility to stay active and pass the message on to your captain as to what lengths are better and what I feel we can do better.”

New Zealand captain Williamson bashed back-to-back sixes in the 12th over en route to 51 runs off 26 balls. Colin Munro and Ross Taylor also went for half-centuries for the Black Caps.

“A lot of positives out there. We know coming to Eden Park it’s hard to defend and there was a bit of dew and obviously India showed their class,” Williamson said, per ESPNcricinfo. “We knew batting first we had to get a good total on the board. Being a second-used surface, it was a high scoring game. But with ball in hand, if we could get three or four early, we could have got ahead of the game. We sort of had five bowlers and Colin and I guess with the slower bowlers, in terms of the treat, it was hard being such a good pitch.”