How to Watch New Zealand vs India 4th T20 in USA

The New Zealand Black Caps will host the Men in Blue of India at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday for the fourth of five T20 matches.



New Zealand vs India 4th T20 Preview

The Men in Blue took the series on Wednesday at Seddon Park, winning the third T20 in a Super Over after the sides tied at 179.

India’s Rohit Sharma went for 65 off 40 balls and ended the extra period with consecutive sixes against New Zealand’s Tim Southee to take man of the match honors.

“Never batted in a Super Over before,” Rohit said, according to ESPNcricinfo. “Didn’t know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or take a single and see what I can do.”

Kane Williamson led the charge for New Zealand with 95 off 48 balls. When Mohammed Shami dismissed him in the final over, the Black Caps needed just two runs off three balls to keep the series alive. Shami conceded just a single before taking Ross Taylor’s wicket with the last ball to force the Super Over.

“I thought at one stage we were gone, and down and out,” India captain Virat Kohli said, according to the official ICC website. “Kane batting on 95, he played a brilliant innings and I was just telling our coach they probably deserved to finish the game off the way he batted and led from the front. (I) feel bad for him, these kind of knocks when they don’t go through, I know what that feeling is.

“We got a wicket at a crucial stage, Shami again showed his experience and bowled a couple of balls outside off stump and then last ball we had a discussion. We came up with the fact that we have to try and hit the stumps otherwise it’s a single anyway and then we lose the game. So he went for it, got the wicket and the game turned on its head.”

The Black Caps are 1-6 in Super Overs, having lost three in the last seven months.

“Super Overs haven’t been too good for us, so we probably need to try and do better in regular time,” Williamson said, per ESPNcricinfo. “It was a much better performance all round. We fought back well with the ball after their start. Both sides maximised the slightly shorter side towards the scoreboard. Pretty disappointing, losing after an effort like that, but it’s a game of small margins. Throughout the three balls, we’ve seen India, with their experience, stand up in the big moments, and we must learn from them. It was nice to spend some time in the middle, build some partnerships with the guys, and try and take the game deep.”