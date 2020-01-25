NHL All Star Game 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The world’s best are set to take center stage for the NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center on Saturday in an exciting two-round, 3-on-3 tournament.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

NHL All Star Game 2020 Preview

While some sports have struggled to gain momentum for their all-star gatherings, the NHL has found a sweet spot with their format, bringing the excitement of 3-on-3 hockey to the annual event. It’s resulted in some intense, high-scoring affairs, delighting fans.

Teams representing the four divisions — Atlantic, Metropolitan, Pacific and Central — face off in a 3-on-3, two-round tournament. The Atlantic and Metropolitan face off in the first round, as do the Pacific and Central. Each game is 20 minutes. The winners move on to face each other for the championship.

The Metropolitan and Pacific divisions have won two titles apiece since the format debuted in 2016.

Here a look at the rosters for the game.

Atlantic

F David Pastrnak, Boston (captain)

F Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit

F Anthony Duclair, Ottawa

F Jack Eichel, Buffalo

F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida

F Mitchell Marner, Toronto

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa

D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

D Shea Weber, Montreal

G Frederik Andersen, Toronto

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

Metropolitan

D Kris Letang, Pittsburgh (captain)

F Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders

F Nico Hischier, New Jersey

F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia

F Chris Kreider, N.Y. Rangers

F T.J. Oshie, Washington

D John Carlson, Washington

D Seth Jones, Columbus

D Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

G Braden Holtby, Washington

G Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh

Central

F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (captain)

F Patrick Kane, Chicago

F Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis

F David Perron, St. Louis

F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg

F Tyler Seguin, Dallas

F Eric Staal, Minnesota

D Roman Josi, Nashville

D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis

G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis

G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

Pacific

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (captain)

F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

F Tomas Hertl, San Jose

F Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

F Max Pacioretty, Vegas

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver

F Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary

D Mark Giordano, Calgary

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver

G Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver

G David Rittich, Calgary

The festivities kicked off on Friday with the skills competition, which featured six events. The big upset was Connor McDavid losing his crown in the fastest skater competition, which he had won the prior three years. A faux “Justin Beiber” also made an appearance, taking a shot on St. Louis goalkeeper Jordan Binnington during the Save Streak contest, making light of the keeper’s rivalry with the singer on social media.

The all-star women also got involved with their own 3-on-3 exhibition during the skills competition afternoon. That was a delight to “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky.

“Exposure is everything,” Gretzky told ESPN. “It’s baby steps. You’re not going to flood the market overnight. It takes time to get into the markets and get more youth girls to participate in hockey. It’s very important that there’s an understanding from the National Hockey League that we want to help grow women’s hockey and make girls hockey bigger and better than it’s ever been. So I think the commissioner and the NHL have done a tremendous thing by bringing these women out.”