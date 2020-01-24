NHL Skills Competition 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game festivities rev up with the always entertaining skills competition, which will run some of the league’s best players through a gauntlet of exciting events. The competition takes places on Friday at at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network in the United States.
2020 NHL Skills Competition Preview
The much anticipated NHL All-Star weekend kicks off in St. Louis with the skill competition on Friday night. The winner of each of the events earns $30,000.
There’s also a new wrinkle with the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 presented by adidas, which will pit the American All-Stars and Canadian All-Stars.
Here’s a look at the other events and participants.
Bridgestone Fastest skater: Each skater will be timed for one full lap around the rink, with the fast time being named the fastest skater. Oilers star Connor McDavid is eyeing his fourth title in the event in a row.
- Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
- Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
- Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators
- Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
- Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Bud Light Save Streak: A minimum of four goalies and all 36 skaters will participate in the event, which is an old fashion shootout where the keepers look to stack up saves. According to the NHL’s official site, players from each division will shoot in numerical order, lowest to highest, with the divisional captain shooting ninth.
- David Rittich, Calgary Flames
- Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks
- Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Honda Accuracy Shooting: A timed event where a shooter is 25 feet from the goal line and shoots pucks at targets. Sharpest shooter takes home the prize.
- Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
- Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings
- Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
- Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
- Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
- Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks
- Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues
- Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Enterprise Hardest Shot: A fan-favorite and very straightforward, whoever has the hardest shot is the winner. Shea Webber of the Montreal Canadians has won the event three times in a row and will be in the field seeking a fourth title.
- Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames
- Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens
- Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- John Carlson, Washington Capitals
Gatorade Shooting Stars: The newest event at All-Star Weekend, eight NHLers and two of the All-Star women will be elevated platform behind the goal, approximately 30 feet above the ice surface. Each player gets seven pucks to shoot at a variety of targets located on the ice.
- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
- Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames
- Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
- Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars
- Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
- David Perron, St. Louis Blues
- Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues
- Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
