NHL Skills Competition 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game festivities rev up with the always entertaining skills competition, which will run some of the league’s best players through a gauntlet of exciting events. The competition takes places on Friday at at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network in the United States. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBCSN on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 NHL Skills Competition Preview

The much anticipated NHL All-Star weekend kicks off in St. Louis with the skill competition on Friday night. The winner of each of the events earns $30,000.

There’s also a new wrinkle with the Elite Women’s 3-on-3 presented by adidas, which will pit the American All-Stars and Canadian All-Stars.

Here’s a look at the other events and participants.

Bridgestone Fastest skater: Each skater will be timed for one full lap around the rink, with the fast time being named the fastest skater. Oilers star Connor McDavid is eyeing his fourth title in the event in a row.

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Anthony Duclair, Ottawa Senators

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Bud Light Save Streak: A minimum of four goalies and all 36 skaters will participate in the event, which is an old fashion shootout where the keepers look to stack up saves. According to the NHL’s official site, players from each division will shoot in numerical order, lowest to highest, with the divisional captain shooting ninth.

David Rittich, Calgary Flames

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks

Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Honda Accuracy Shooting: A timed event where a shooter is 25 feet from the goal line and shoots pucks at targets. Sharpest shooter takes home the prize.

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

Enterprise Hardest Shot: A fan-favorite and very straightforward, whoever has the hardest shot is the winner. Shea Webber of the Montreal Canadians has won the event three times in a row and will be in the field seeking a fourth title.

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

John Carlson, Washington Capitals

Gatorade Shooting Stars: The newest event at All-Star Weekend, eight NHLers and two of the All-Star women will be elevated platform behind the goal, approximately 30 feet above the ice surface. Each player gets seven pucks to shoot at a variety of targets located on the ice.