Northwestern vs Indiana Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After consecutive losses, Indiana Hoosiers (11-3) have a chance to bounce back against the struggling Northwestern Wildcats (5-8) on Wednesday at Bloomington Assembly Hall.

Northwestern vs Indiana Preview

After a scorching start, Indiana has come back to earth in its last two games, falling to Maryland and Arkansas. In their last three — which includes a 62-60 win against Notre Dame — the Hoosiers offense has struggled to find consistency, averaging a shade over 61 points.

“We’re not getting enough rhythm good looks over the course of a game,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We’re over dribbling, taking tough twos. Sometimes we’re passing up a good one. You have to be ready, attack, and understand those are the ones you are going to make. You’re not going to make the ones at the end of the shot clock off the bounce all the time.

“You are going to make the one four passes earlier when you could have made that right read, when there was a guy sitting there with his hands ready, you just didn’t deliver.”

Miller thinks the key for his Hoosiers is to start focusing on making the extra or key pass to set up a play. The team had just seven assists against Maryland in their latest loss.

“As a basketball player, and as a fan, if you are in the game and you see a guy drive the ball and he throws it back out to the corner and the guy is wide open, you’re saying ‘That’s a good shot.’ How many of those are we getting? I don’t see a lot of them right now,” Miller said. “If a guy drives baseline and he throws the ball to the other side of the floor, then that guy makes one more basketball pass, that guy has a chance to make that, and everyone in the arena says ‘That’s a good look.’ We aren’t getting those right now.”

Northwestern has had its own problems, dropping four in a row — the latest a 77-68 loss to Minnesota. It could have been worse, so coach Chris Collins was happy to see his Wildcats narrow the gap

“I was just really proud, because that game was on the brink of getting real ugly,” Collins said. “They go up 23, our guys are really tired. I called a timeout, we came out and hit those three threes in a row which kind of ignited some spirit and then we fought to the end, which is all I wanted those guys to do.”

Northwestern has been trying to keep things afloat despite some major injuries. They played Minnesota without Anthony Gaines, Boo Buie and A.J. Turner.

“It was really hard for us,” Collins said. “We really only had one guard playing. For Robbie Beran, it’s the first he’s played as a wing all year long. He’s played as a four for us. We’re playing Ryan Young, Pete Nance, Jared Jones — those guys are 6-foot-9 and above. We had seven guys [available tonight], four of them playing as post guys the whole year.”

Indiana is listed as a 13-point home favorite for the game.